Education CS George Magoha on Thursday released results for the recently concluded KCPE examination.

Speaking to the press, Magoha announced that the top candidate scored 433 marks which was a drop from last year’s 440 marks.

The CS noted that there will be a 100% transition into secondary school and all the 1,179,192 who sat the examination will receive their results.

The number of candidates who score between 1-99 marks dropped to 307 compared to 1,393 candidates in 2019.

Candidates from public schools scooped 10 of the top 15 overall slots in the 2020 KCPE Examination.

English Composition, Kiswahili Lugha, Kenyan Sign Language Objective, Mathematics and Religious Education recorded an increase in Performance, while English Language, Kiswahili Insha, Kenyan Sign Language Composition, Science and Social Studies, recorded a drop in performance compared to 2019.

Female candidates performed better than their male counterparts in English, Kiswahili and Kenyan Sign Language as Male candidates performed better in Mathematics, Science and Social Studies and Religious Education.

The best performing Special Need Education candidate scored 420 marks compared with the top candidate in 2019 who scored 414 marks.

Five cases of impersonation were detected during the examination process while seven candidates were found in possession of pre-prepared notes in examination rooms.

Magoha noted that 20 counties registered more female than male candidates, including; Isiolo, Meru, Vihiga, Kakamega, Busia, Nairobi, Kwale, Elgeyo Marakwet, Siaya, Tharaka Nithi, Kisii, Kisumu, Bungoma, Kilifi, Lamu, Bomet, Mombasa, Uasin Gishu, Makueni and Migori.

To receive individual results; Send Candidates Index number followed KCPE to SMS number 20076.