Brother in-law reveals vetting Magoha underwent to marry Nigerian wife Barbara

Essien who is a medical doctor like Magoha and Barbara paid glowing tribute to the former CS, recounting how he first knew the deceased as a student when he was studying in Lagos.

“You knew him as a full-grown man and professor. I knew him from medical school. The iron you see today was forged in Nigeria.” Essien said.

He added that when Magoha asked for Barbara’s hand in marriage, the family had to vet him to establish if he was up to the task.

Essien explained that with Barbara coming from a family of doctors, her family was keen in ensuring that Magoha would continue with the tradition.

“We are a family of doctors. My father was a doctor, four of my siblings are doctors and three of my kids are doctors. When he applied to join the family, we had to vet it seriously We accepted him and you can attest to what he was able to do in Kenya” Essien explained.

He eulogized the deceased as a man of integrity, sincere and very straightforward in his dealings and interactions.

“He was hardworking and sincere. He could have achieved more were it not for death. Please George rest in peace.” Essien added.

More details of their marriage came to light earlier on when Dr Barbara recounted that her mother fasted for several days when she learnt of her intention to get married to Magoha.

According to Dr Barbara, people in her home country which is Nigeria thought that she was mad when they learned that she was marrying the late professor because they used to intermarry among themselves.

"People in Nigeria said I was crazy when I married Magoha because in our village people got married to each other," said Dr Barbara.