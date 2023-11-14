Businesswoman Ann Njeri narrates how she was duped into abduction after date with DCI

Speaking to journalists outside the High Court in Mombasa, Njoroge revealed that she was abandoned in a forest by her abductors after being absolved of the accusations against her.

According to Njeri, her plight began after applying for permits at the Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) for the importation of 100,000 metric tonnes of oil.

However, her consignment was detained at Mombasa Port, prompting her to seek help from Energy CS Davis Chirchir.

"I applied at EPRA, paid according to the law, and been waiting to receive a permit. As I waited, I went to visit CS Chirchir who told me that the oil didn't belong to me but to Galana Energies Limited.

"I told him that I had not sold it to anyone or signed anything with Galana Energies Limited; hence, it's mine. He told me it's not possible and directed me to report to the DCI," she explained.

Subsequently, Njoroge found herself entangled in what she described as a well-orchestrated abduction. Allegedly directed to record a statement in an adjacent room, she discovered it was a basement.

"The officers asked me if I had taken any medicine, and I said no. When they took me to a car, I was told to surrender my phone and give out the password, and I complied. They took me to an unknown place. I asked why I was separated from my lawyers, but they didn't respond," she stated.

Pleading with her abductors to release her proved futile, and due to the fear for her life, she began begging for mercy.

Later, blindfolded and taken to another location, she was chained to a room, with only her eyes exposed. The room was guarded by security personnel in full uniform, equipped with a mattress and a CCTV camera.

Claiming she thought it was her last day, Njoroge disclosed that her abductors questioned her the following day, threatening her life unless she disclosed the truth about the consignment.

"I told them the truth that I was the owner of the consignment. The officers departed from the room and came back hours later, informing me that they would release me since I had done no wrong. I was blindfolded and thrown out into a forest," she stated.

