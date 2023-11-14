The sports category has moved to a new website.

Businesswoman Ann Njeri narrates how she was duped into abduction after date with DCI

Amos Robi

Her lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, accused the government of masterminding Njoroge's abduction, suspecting that powerful figures sought a share in the oil consignment.

Businesswoman Anne Njeri Njoroge
Businesswoman Anne Njeri Njoroge

Ann Njeri Njoroge, the businesswoman linked to the controversial Sh17 billion oil consignment, has shared her experience in the hands of what she termed as authorities after providing a statement at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

Speaking to journalists outside the High Court in Mombasa, Njoroge revealed that she was abandoned in a forest by her abductors after being absolved of the accusations against her.

According to Njeri, her plight began after applying for permits at the Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) for the importation of 100,000 metric tonnes of oil.

Business woman Ann Njeri Njoroge
Business woman Ann Njeri Njoroge Business woman Ann Njeri Njoroge Pulse Live Kenya
READ: KPA boss points out 4 inconsistencies in Sh17B oil linked to businesswoman Ann Njoroge

However, her consignment was detained at Mombasa Port, prompting her to seek help from Energy CS Davis Chirchir.

"I applied at EPRA, paid according to the law, and been waiting to receive a permit. As I waited, I went to visit CS Chirchir who told me that the oil didn't belong to me but to Galana Energies Limited.

"I told him that I had not sold it to anyone or signed anything with Galana Energies Limited; hence, it's mine. He told me it's not possible and directed me to report to the DCI," she explained.

Subsequently, Njoroge found herself entangled in what she described as a well-orchestrated abduction. Allegedly directed to record a statement in an adjacent room, she discovered it was a basement.

"The officers asked me if I had taken any medicine, and I said no. When they took me to a car, I was told to surrender my phone and give out the password, and I complied. They took me to an unknown place. I asked why I was separated from my lawyers, but they didn't respond," she stated.

Missing Businesswoman Ann Njeri Njoroge
Missing Businesswoman Ann Njeri Njoroge Missing Businesswoman Ann Njeri Njoroge Pulse Live Kenya

Pleading with her abductors to release her proved futile, and due to the fear for her life, she began begging for mercy.

Later, blindfolded and taken to another location, she was chained to a room, with only her eyes exposed. The room was guarded by security personnel in full uniform, equipped with a mattress and a CCTV camera.

Claiming she thought it was her last day, Njoroge disclosed that her abductors questioned her the following day, threatening her life unless she disclosed the truth about the consignment.

"I told them the truth that I was the owner of the consignment. The officers departed from the room and came back hours later, informing me that they would release me since I had done no wrong. I was blindfolded and thrown out into a forest," she stated.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta
Lawyer Cliff Ombeta Lawyer Cliff Ombeta Pulse Live Kenya

Her lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, accused the government of orchestrating Njoroge's abduction, suspecting that influential individuals sought a share in the Sh17 billion oil consignment.

