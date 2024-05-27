CCTV footage shows moments before U.S. Embassy engineer was shot outside Kiambu club

CCTV footage has unveiled the sequence leading to the tragic death of Anthony Njomo, an electrical engineer associated with the U.S. Embassy, who was shot outside Qukin Lounge club in Kiambu.

The footage, which has since become central to the investigation, shows Njomo attempting to distance himself from an escalating scuffle before being fatally shot.

The harrowing video reveals Njomo observing a heated confrontation involving nearly a dozen individuals just outside the club.

The late Antony Njomo Pulse Live Kenya

As tensions flared, Njomo began to move away from the altercation. Suddenly, a shot rang out from within the group, striking Njomo, who immediately collapsed.

Despite the chaos, those involved in the scuffle quickly fled the scene, leaving Njomo lying on the ground, bleeding and unattended until morning.

Responding officers from the Kiambu police station confirmed that Njomo was shot in the back, with the bullet exiting through his chest.

His body was later transported to the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary.

Police have apprehended the main suspect, a police officer, and recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

Two additional suspects are currently detained, pending further investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The officer leading the investigation disclosed that the altercation stemmed from disputes over women inside the club.

"A fight between the two parties started, where the group of the first respondent and the second respondent disagreed about each group accusing the other of seducing their women," the officer stated.

It appears one group had armed security, exacerbating the conflict that tragically spilt outside the nightclub.

The management of Qukin Lounge has emphasised their strict no-gun policy within the premises, noting that the incident occurred just outside and was captured by their CCTV cameras facing the road.

They expressed their condolences to Njomo's family and assured full cooperation with the investigation.