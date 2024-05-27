The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
CCTV footage shows moments before U.S. Embassy engineer was shot outside Kiambu club

Amos Robi

The 35-year-old engineer leaves behind an expectant widow and a child

The late Antony Njomo
The late Antony Njomo
  • Anthony Njomo was fatally shot outside Qukin Lounge club in Kiambu
  • CCTV footage revealed Njomo attempting to distance himself from a scuffle before being shot
  • The main suspect, a police officer, has been apprehended along with two additional suspects

CCTV footage has unveiled the sequence leading to the tragic death of Anthony Njomo, an electrical engineer associated with the U.S. Embassy, who was shot outside Qukin Lounge club in Kiambu.

The footage, which has since become central to the investigation, shows Njomo attempting to distance himself from an escalating scuffle before being fatally shot.

The harrowing video reveals Njomo observing a heated confrontation involving nearly a dozen individuals just outside the club.

ADVERTISEMENT
The late Antony Njomo
The late Antony Njomo

As tensions flared, Njomo began to move away from the altercation. Suddenly, a shot rang out from within the group, striking Njomo, who immediately collapsed.

Despite the chaos, those involved in the scuffle quickly fled the scene, leaving Njomo lying on the ground, bleeding and unattended until morning.

Responding officers from the Kiambu police station confirmed that Njomo was shot in the back, with the bullet exiting through his chest.

His body was later transported to the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have apprehended the main suspect, a police officer, and recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

The late Antony Njomo
The late Antony Njomo

Two additional suspects are currently detained, pending further investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The officer leading the investigation disclosed that the altercation stemmed from disputes over women inside the club.

"A fight between the two parties started, where the group of the first respondent and the second respondent disagreed about each group accusing the other of seducing their women," the officer stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

It appears one group had armed security, exacerbating the conflict that tragically spilt outside the nightclub.

The management of Qukin Lounge has emphasised their strict no-gun policy within the premises, noting that the incident occurred just outside and was captured by their CCTV cameras facing the road.

They expressed their condolences to Njomo's family and assured full cooperation with the investigation.

Njomo’s family, informed of his death the following day, is now seeking justice. The 35-year-old engineer leaves behind an expectant widow and a child, amplifying the tragedy of his untimely death.

Amos Robi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

