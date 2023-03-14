Kenyans react after security boss explains how Murang'a suspects died in crossfire

Kenyans suspected that the deceased were victims of extra-judicial killing after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations announced their death, moments after posting photos of the suspects in police custody, which was deleted.

In his explanation, Shishia said that the suspects were not shot by the police.

Pulse Live Kenya

He said that the officers arrested the suspects who were found with an unexplained Sh1.13 million suspected to have been stolen from Unaitas Sacco.

The suspects then allegedly volunteered to help the officers locate firearms which had been hidden in the forest.

According to the regional commissioner, during the search, a gang said to be affiliated with the suspects emerged from the forest and opened fire at the officers.

“Unfortunately, as the officers were moving in the thicket looking for the possible position where the firearms had been hidden, they were met by gunfire and I think that is what prompted officers to take cover and engage the other group.

“I think it is in this process that the two suspects were fatally injured. The issue that these suspects were killed by our officers is not true,” Shishia said.

He expressed confidence that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) would exonerate the officers.

However, a section of Kenyans on Twitter did not believe the explanation given.

Reactions

