2 robbery suspects shot dead in Kigumo town police raid

According to Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Kenya reports, the robbers had staged a robbery at the Unaitas SACCO Mununga branch yesterday, where they made off with an unknown amount of money after disarming a police officer and taking his G3 rifle.

The DCI report revealed that the gang of six robbers has been on the police radar for some time, having stolen an AK-47 rifle from a police officer in Muthithi area on February 25.

Following yesterday's robbery, a joint operation was conducted by the officers from Murang’a county and an elite team from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau according to the DCI.

They combed the Kinyona forest before encountering two of the robbers, who challenged them to a duel. The police officers however, shot and killed the two robbers on the spot.

The report disclosed that they recovered two police rifles that had been stolen, as well as a bag containing Sh1.13 million that had been stolen from the Unaitas SACCO.

The bodies of the fallen robbers were taken to the Level V Hospital mortuary awaiting identification.

