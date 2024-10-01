Charges Morara Kebaso is facing as he appears in Milimani Law Courts

Activist David Morara alias Morara Kebaso SNR has been formally charged with cyber harassment in violation of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act No. 5 of 2018.

The charge sheet seen by this writer issued on October 1, 2024, details accusations against the activist for publishing false and defamatory content targeting Uasin Gishu-based businessman David Langat.

According to the charge sheet seen by this writer, Morara Kebaso is accused of posting a defamatory statement on social media via an X Corp account under the handle @MoraraKebasoSnr.

The post reportedly claimed that David Langat, a prominent businessman, was facing severe financial difficulties and was on the brink of having his properties auctioned by banks.

The charge sheet further alleges that Kebaso falsely implicated President William Ruto in the businessman’s troubles, claiming that Ruto was involved in purchasing the properties at a cheaper price, thus undermining their value.

Activist Morara Kebaso in court Pulse Live Kenya

The specific statement from the post reads:

"William Ruto approached DL Langat and told him he desperately needs more money for campaigns. DL Langat used his properties as security and took big loans to help his friend. Right now DL Langat is being auctioned by banks and the person who is buying the properties is William Ruto."

The post went on to say that President Ruto had "used his power to undervalue the properties" to secure them at a discount.

The charge sheet indicates that this content was deemed by authorities to be false, malicious, and intended to tarnish the reputation of David Langat.

The statement was considered harmful to Langat's business and personal image, prompting the businessman to file a complaint with the police.

As outlined in the charge, "content whose information you knew to be false and calculated to tarnish & discredit the reputation of one David Langat."

Morara Kebaso Pulse Live Kenya

The case is being handled by several key witnesses, including CPL Edwin Metto, a Digital Forensics Expert - CAK, and C.I. Nickson Kinyua.