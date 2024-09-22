Charlene Ruto takes family's hustling story to U.S., shares it at UN forum in New York

President William Ruto’s daughter who addressed the delegates at the United Nations' Summit of the Future Action Day in New York, USA, noted that her father is an accomplished chicken farmer.

Charlene also told the forum that her mother shares the same passion in agriculture, and is a flower farmer who is also good with kitchen gardens.

“My father is a chicken farmer while my mother, Rachel Ruto, is a flower farmer and she is great with kitchen farmers and does amazing kitchen gardens,’’ Charlene remarked.

File image of President William Ruto at a past chicken auction event Pulse Live Kenya

Charlene Ruto shares her experience as a bee farmer

Charlene also shared that she is also staying true to the family’s tradition of hustling through agriculture by practicing bee farming.

She asserted that from her experience as a bee farmer, the business has vast opportunities for young people.

“I do beekeeping and sell honey as a business and when I got into the business I realized it has a vast of opportunities for the young people,'' Charlene remarked.

First Lady Rachel Ruto during the launch of 'Mama Kitchen Gardens' program Pulse Live Kenya

Without providing the source of her data, Charlene claimed that the average age of a farmer in Kenya is 69 years, adding that she is keen on working with other partners to lower it to 16 years.

‘’We can work together to change the average age of a farmer in Kenya from 69 to 16 years,’’ Charlene stated.The President’s daughter is who is also the founder of Smart Mechanized Agriculture & Climate Action for Humanity & Sustainability (SMACHS) also welcomed delegates to Kenya to sample the country’s tourist attractions.

“Allow me to welcome you to Kenya as we have beautiful beaches and the only country with a park within a national city as well as swimming lions,’’ Charlene stated.

Charlene Ruto holding a bee hive Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto and the hustler narrative

The family’s hustling story is a well-known narrative in Kenya and became even more popular during 2022 presidential campaigns when President William Ruto campaigned on a platform of improving the lives of millions of Kenya hustlers whose struggles to earn a living resonated with his own experience.

Promising to improve the lives of mama mbogas, bodaboda riders and hustlers in general, Ruto mobilized voters to support his bid with his hustling story told several times as he dismissed his competitors at the time.

Promising to form a government of hustlers, mama mbogas and bodaboda riders, Ruto won the contest but going by the developments two years down the line, a lot of promises remain unfulfilled.

Charlene's smokie business venture

Charlene has in the past also shared her hustles back in college, revealing that she started off selling smokies.

Charlene Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

