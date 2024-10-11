The sports category has moved to a new website.

Charlene defends Ruto's values as she clarifies rumoured government role

Lynet Okumu

According to Charlene, her father, William Ruto, would never favour his own children when it comes to leadership positions.

Charlene Ruto
Charlene Ruto
  • Charlene Ruto clarifies rumours of receiving high-profile position in her father's administration.
  • She emphasises creating her own path and not relying on her father's influence.
  • Charlene defends her father's values.

Charlene Ruto, daughter of President William Ruto, has publicly dismissed rumours that she is set to receive a high-profile position in her father’s administration.

Addressing the claims in a post on X on Friday, October 11, Charlene labelled the rumours as fake news making it clear that she is focused on forging her own path and not relying on her father's influence.

The young Ruto used the social media platform to address speculations surrounding her involvement in a government role, particularly in the mining sector.

Charlene Ruto
Charlene Ruto Charlene Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Charlene Ruto takes family's hustling story to U.S., shares it at UN forum in New York

The rumours had gained attention following claims of her appointment, but Charlene quickly set the record straight.

"Guys… c’mon… seriously?? Tuwache fake news! I didn’t wait for anyone to give me an appointment or position, I am creating my own path," Charlene expressed, emphasising her desire to establish herself independently.

In her post, Charlene revealed that her true interests lie elsewhere. She stated that she is passionate about youth empowerment and the agriculture sector, distancing herself from any involvement in mining, which was cited in the rumours.

"Plus... my name is Chelagat, not Chelangat. Na mining tena? Not even youth? Or agriculture? Just so that you know it is really fake! Don’t support this propaganda!" Charlene said, highlighting her frustration over the circulating misinformation.

Charlene Ruto
Charlene Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Charlene Ruto's message to Gen Zs after president extends olive branch

She emphasised that she never waited for an appointment or position and instead worked towards creating her own opportunities.

Her stance reflects a growing trend among high-profile children of politicians, who aim to distance themselves from perceptions of privilege or entitlement.

In addition to refuting the false claims about her appointment, Charlene took the opportunity to defend her father’s leadership philosophy.

She pointed out that those behind the rumours do not truly understand President William Ruto’s values.

"And looks like whoever is pushing this doesn’t know @WilliamsRuto. He believes in giving equal, fair, and transparent leadership opportunities to as many Kenyans as possible, so trust me, this he would not do," Charlene stated.

First Daughter Charlene Ruto
First Daughter Charlene Ruto First Daughter Charlene Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Charlene outsmarted President Ruto & event organizers at General Ogolla's burial

Her comments underline the president’s commitment to providing equal opportunities for all Kenyans, with Charlene stressing that her father would never favour his own children when it comes to leadership positions.

