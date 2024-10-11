Charlene defends Ruto's values as she clarifies rumoured government role

Charlene Ruto, daughter of President William Ruto, has publicly dismissed rumours that she is set to receive a high-profile position in her father’s administration.

Addressing the claims in a post on X on Friday, October 11, Charlene labelled the rumours as fake news making it clear that she is focused on forging her own path and not relying on her father's influence.

Charlene Ruto rejects high-profile appointment rumours

The young Ruto used the social media platform to address speculations surrounding her involvement in a government role, particularly in the mining sector.

The rumours had gained attention following claims of her appointment, but Charlene quickly set the record straight.

"Guys… c’mon… seriously?? Tuwache fake news! I didn’t wait for anyone to give me an appointment or position, I am creating my own path," Charlene expressed, emphasising her desire to establish herself independently.

Charlene's focus on youth empowerment and agriculture

In her post, Charlene revealed that her true interests lie elsewhere. She stated that she is passionate about youth empowerment and the agriculture sector, distancing herself from any involvement in mining, which was cited in the rumours.

"Plus... my name is Chelagat, not Chelangat. Na mining tena? Not even youth? Or agriculture? Just so that you know it is really fake! Don’t support this propaganda!" Charlene said, highlighting her frustration over the circulating misinformation.

She emphasised that she never waited for an appointment or position and instead worked towards creating her own opportunities.

Her stance reflects a growing trend among high-profile children of politicians, who aim to distance themselves from perceptions of privilege or entitlement.

Charlene defends President Ruto’s leadership

In addition to refuting the false claims about her appointment, Charlene took the opportunity to defend her father’s leadership philosophy.

She pointed out that those behind the rumours do not truly understand President William Ruto’s values.

"And looks like whoever is pushing this doesn’t know @WilliamsRuto. He believes in giving equal, fair, and transparent leadership opportunities to as many Kenyans as possible, so trust me, this he would not do," Charlene stated.

