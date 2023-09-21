Human rights group writes to KEMU over CAK chair Mary Wambui's qualifications

In the letter signed by CHRJ's executive director Julius Ogogoh, the human rights organisation wants the school’s vice chancellor to confirm whether Wambui went through the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at the school between 2005 and 2008 at an undisclosed institution.

Ogogoh asked the school to provide details such as a certified copy of her exam transcript and a graduation booklet.

The news comes days after Mary Wambui recently suspended Ezra Chiloba as the Communication Authority Director General and replaced him with Christopher Wambua.

CAK Chairperson Mary Wambui Mungai Pulse Live Kenya

The news desk obtained information about the report of the 9th Special Board Audit & Risk Assurance Committee that recommended Chiloba’s suspension.

Defaults on mortgages totalling Sh28.9 million

One of the most alarming findings was the approval and granting of mortgages without proper consideration of the contract term, resulting in defaults amounting to Sh28.9 million.

This financial mismanagement raised serious concerns about the oversight and decision-making processes within CAK.

Refinancing mortgages without evidence

The committee discovered that mortgages amounting to Sh364.8 million were refinanced for staff who lacked evidence of upgrades or improvements to their purchased or constructed houses.

This revelation exposed a lack of due diligence and raised questions about the propriety of such financial transactions.

Material variance in property valuation

A material variance of more than 20% was found in property valuation between government assessments and privately contracted valuations.

Such a significant discrepancy indicates potential irregularities in the valuation process and calls into question the accuracy of financial reporting.

Ezra Chiloba during a past Communications Authority event Pulse Live Kenya

Understatement of loan balances

The investigation uncovered an understatement of loan balances for former staff members of CAK.

This discrepancy in financial records suggested a lack of transparency and accountability within the organization.

Inadequate approvals for construction mortgages