The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Human rights group writes to KEMU over CAK chair Mary Wambui's qualifications

Denis Mwangi

The news comes days after Mary Wambui recently suspended Ezra Chiloba as the Communication Authority Director General and replaced him with Christopher Wambua.

CAK Chairperson Mary Wambui Mungai
CAK Chairperson Mary Wambui Mungai

Commission for Human Rights and Justice (CHRJ) has written to Kenya Methodist University (Kemu), asking the school to confirm the authenticity of the academic qualifications of Communications Authority of Kenya chair Mary Wambui.

Recommended articles

In the letter signed by CHRJ's executive director Julius Ogogoh, the human rights organisation wants the school’s vice chancellor to confirm whether Wambui went through the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at the school between 2005 and 2008 at an undisclosed institution.

Ogogoh asked the school to provide details such as a certified copy of her exam transcript and a graduation booklet.

The news comes days after Mary Wambui recently suspended Ezra Chiloba as the Communication Authority Director General and replaced him with Christopher Wambua.

ADVERTISEMENT
CAK Chairperson Mary Wambui Mungai
CAK Chairperson Mary Wambui Mungai CAK Chairperson Mary Wambui Mungai Pulse Live Kenya

The news desk obtained information about the report of the 9th Special Board Audit & Risk Assurance Committee that recommended Chiloba’s suspension.

One of the most alarming findings was the approval and granting of mortgages without proper consideration of the contract term, resulting in defaults amounting to Sh28.9 million.

This financial mismanagement raised serious concerns about the oversight and decision-making processes within CAK.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee discovered that mortgages amounting to Sh364.8 million were refinanced for staff who lacked evidence of upgrades or improvements to their purchased or constructed houses.

This revelation exposed a lack of due diligence and raised questions about the propriety of such financial transactions.

A material variance of more than 20% was found in property valuation between government assessments and privately contracted valuations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Such a significant discrepancy indicates potential irregularities in the valuation process and calls into question the accuracy of financial reporting.

READ: Why ICT Ministry was not briefed prior to Ezra Chiloba's suspension

Ezra Chiloba during a past Communications Authority event
Ezra Chiloba during a past Communications Authority event Ezra Chiloba during a past Communications Authority event Pulse Live Kenya

The investigation uncovered an understatement of loan balances for former staff members of CAK.

ADVERTISEMENT

This discrepancy in financial records suggested a lack of transparency and accountability within the organization.

CAK was found to have failed to obtain adequate approvals for architectural plans and designs related to the Construction Mortgage Facility.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Irvo Otieno's family gets Sh1.2 billion settlement after his death

Irvo Otieno's family gets Sh1.2 billion settlement after his death

Nairobi County Gov't announces temporary closure of Railway Matatu Terminus

Nairobi County Gov't announces temporary closure of Railway Matatu Terminus

Ruto delivers gripping speech on broken promises, global mistrust & debt distress

Ruto delivers gripping speech on broken promises, global mistrust & debt distress

CCTV captures murder suspect at Nairobi Hospital finance boss' house

CCTV captures murder suspect at Nairobi Hospital finance boss' house

Human rights group writes to KEMU over CAK chair Mary Wambui's qualifications

Human rights group writes to KEMU over CAK chair Mary Wambui's qualifications

CS Owalo appoints Dennis Itumbi to government position

CS Owalo appoints Dennis Itumbi to government position

Ruto recalls 1st interaction with 'Sipangwingwi' producer while mourning his death

Ruto recalls 1st interaction with 'Sipangwingwi' producer while mourning his death

KTN, Radio Maisha & 5 other stations to face periodic interruptions for 7 days

KTN, Radio Maisha & 5 other stations to face periodic interruptions for 7 days

Photos of Sakaja put to rest Babu Owino's sensational accusations

Photos of Sakaja put to rest Babu Owino's sensational accusations

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia

Why Radio Maisha is currently off-air in Nairobi

Evans Okeyo joins JSC as Director of Complaints and Investigations

Meet FBI-trained investigator hired to tame rogue judges & Judiciary staff

File image of a crime scene

Mystery woman surfaces in the death of Nairobi Hospital Finance boss Eric Maigo

Tumaini Primary School headteacher Millicent Kefa

Tumaini Primary School apologises for viral video alleging student hunger