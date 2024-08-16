Constitutional Amendment Bill 2024 proposes additional MP seats

The bill aims to increase the number of seats in both the National Assembly and the Senate.

"This bill seeks to amend the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 to provide for additional seats in the National Assembly and Senate in order to implement the principle of at least five percent of the members of the public in elective and appointive bodies should be persons with disability," the bill reads.

The bill, championed by Nominated Senator Crystal Asige, proposes a total of 19 new seats specifically reserved for PwDs.

The proposed amendments seek to address the long-standing issue of underrepresentation of PwDs in elective and appointive bodies, ensuring that at least 5% of all members in these bodies are persons with disabilities.

National Assembly

Currently, the National Assembly has 349 seats, with 12 of those seats reserved for special interest groups, including PwDs, youth, and workers.

However, under the new bill, 18 additional seats will be created exclusively for PwDs.

These seats will be filled by members nominated by parliamentary political parties based on their proportion of seats in the National Assembly.

This amendment would significantly boost the representation of PwDs, ensuring that they have a stronger voice in the legislative process.

Senate: Increasing PwD Representation

In the Senate, the proposed amendments seek to increase the number of seats for PwDs from the current 2 (one man and one woman) to 3 members.

These additional seats will also be filled through nominations by parliamentary political parties according to their proportion of seats in the Senate.

This increase aims to ensure that the Senate, which plays a critical role in representing counties and protecting devolution, has a more inclusive composition that reflects the diverse needs of all Kenyans.

Why These Amendments Matter

The push for these amendments comes from a growing recognition of the need to address the historical exclusion of PwDs from Kenya’s political and decision-making processes.

By ensuring that PwDs occupy at least 5% of seats in both houses of Parliament, the amendments seek to create a more inclusive political landscape that truly represents the needs and interests of all citizens.

“This is intended to increase representation of persons with disabilities in the National Assembly and Senate so as to address the historical exclusion of persons with disabilities from decision-making processes,” said Senator Asige during the introduction of the bill.