Ex-Sol Generation musician Crystal Asige nominated to Parliament

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Crystal Asige, who blew up after the Sauti Sol hit song Extravaganza, was nominated to represent persons living with disability.

Crystal Asige
Crystal Asige

The ODM party has listed musician Crystal Asige among its proposed nominees to Parliament

Asige, who blew up after the Sauti Sol hit song Extravaganza, was nominated to the Senate to represent persons living with disability.

She had been signed to Sol Generation but parted ways with the management in 2019, barely 10 months into her stint.

It’s not a very long story, back in November (2019) they told me they wanted me to leave, they don’t want me to be in the group anymore so I left. That’s literally the beginning and the end of the story,” she explained the fallout in a past interview.

Crystal Asige
Crystal Asige

ODM has nominated famous personalities to Parliament, including Suba South MP John Mbadi, ODM National Elections Board Chairperson Catherine Mumma, and Hezena Lemaletian, dubbed the "Queen of the North."

Other nominees include Rosemary Kariuki, Director of Membership, and former Nominated Senator Harold Kipchumba.

UDA has nominated incumbent Laikipia County Woman Rep Cate Waruguru, former Starehe MP Charles Njaguar, and Fredrick Muteti to the National Assembly.

A general view taken on March 26, 2015 in Nairobi shows the Kenyan parliament, as President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses two Houses the Senate and the National Assembly. President Kenyatta's speech comes against the backdrop of rising corruption and insecurity in the country. AFP PHOTO/SIMON MAINA (Photo credit should read SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
A general view taken on March 26, 2015 in Nairobi shows the Kenyan parliament, as President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses two Houses the Senate and the National Assembly.

UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina, incumbent Narok County Woman Rep Sopian Tuya, incumbent Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko, former Bomet County Woman Rep Joyce Korir, and Karen Nyamu are among the Senate nominees.

The Wiper Party has nominated six candidates for the Senate, including journalist Elizabeth Kanini, former Lamu County representative Shakila Mohammed, and incumbent senator Sylvia Kasanga.

Among those picked by the Amani National Congress are veteran journalist Kabisu Kabatesi, who also serves as Musalia Mudavadi's personal press secretary, and nominated senator Petronila Were (ANC).

The Jubilee Party has nominated President Uhuru Kenyatta's sister Kristina Wambui and Nairobi County Governor Anne Kananu Mwenda for Senate seats.

Deputy Speaker of the Senate, Professor Margaret Kamar, Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) of Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Lina Jebii Kilimo, and Rukia Ahmed Subo Muhamed, who now serves as Kenyan Ambassador to Iran, are among those nominated to the Senate.

Murang'a Woman Rep Sabina Chege has been nominated to the National Assembly alongside, Samuel Leshore and Alex Matere, who serves in the Azimio Presidential Campaign Team.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

