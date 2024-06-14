Details of Ambassador Daniel Koikai's work at the UN and several other countries

Ghetto Radio, a former employer of Jahmby, was the first to announce that Ambassador Koikai died under unclear circumstances.

The previous day, he delivered an emotional tribute at his late daughter's memorial service, acknowledging his shortcomings as a father and asking for her forgiveness.

Ambassador Koikai revealed the complexities of his relationship with Jahmby, marked by long periods of absence due to his work commitments as a diplomat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ambassador Daniel Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

Regrets about life

He recounted how he first met Jahmby when she was 4 months old, but then they rarely saw each other as he was posted abroad.

It was only when Jahmby was in high school that they were able to reconnect more regularly.

Despite the distance, Koikai ensured he provided for Jahmby's education and supported her in various ways, even from abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in his emotional tribute, he admitted that he had failed as a father and asked for Jahmby's forgiveness.

Let’s look at Ambassador Koikai’s life and work as a diplomat and the countries where he has served.

A screenshot image of father to late Jahmby Koikai speaking to local media at Saint Church on June 8 Pulse Live Kenya

Ambassador Daniel Koikai's work at the UN and several other countries

Ambassador Koikai joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1983.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early evidence of his career in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows he served as the Second Secretary Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kenya to the United Nations Office at Geneva.

During this time he represented Kenya in many engagements, including the 1991 Conference on Disarmament.

The 1991 Conference on Disarmament was significant because it continued the efforts of the international community to control and reduce nuclear weapons.

The CD's work on various agenda items aimed at preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and promoting disarmament and arms control.

The CD's efforts in 1991 built upon the progress made in previous years and laid the groundwork for future disarmament negotiations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also represented Kenya at the Ad Hoc Group of Governmental Experts to Identify and Examine Potential Verification Measures from a Scientific and Technical Standpoint, commonly referred to as VEREX.

It was established in 1991 by the Third Review Conference of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC).

VEREX's mandate was to "identify and examine potential verification measures from a scientific and technical standpoint" in order to determine whether a state party is developing, producing, stockpiling, acquiring or retaining biological agents or toxins for non-peaceful purposes.

Countries Ambassador Koikai has served in:

Other than Geneva, Switzerland, Ambassador Koikai has represented Kenya in several other countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has served as an ambassador to Nigeria. He was appointed after serving at the High Commission in London, U.K. as a counsellor.

He has served as an ambassador to Liberia. In 2008 he presented his credentials to then-President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

He has also served as a director in the Kenya Southern Sudan Liaison Office.

He is a holder of the Elder of the Burning Spear Award, given by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018.

Ambassador Daniel Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dispute between Ambassador Koikai and former PS Thuita Mwangi

Ambassador Daniel Koikai faced a significant challenge in 2013. He lodged a formal complaint against the former Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thuita Mwangi, over issues related to non-deployment and alleged unfair treatment.

The complaint highlighted delays and a lack of clarity in his deployment to Nigeria in 2011.

Details of the Complaint

The complaint centred on the PS's failure to complete the deployment process, despite Ambassador Koikai’s qualifications and readiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PS had initially deployed him to the National Defence College (NDC) as Senior Directing Staff in April 2012, but this did not materialise.

Further delays ensued as the Ministry of Defence did not accept his appointment, requiring alternative arrangements.

Investigation and Findings

The Commission for Human Resource Management Committee (CHRMC) and the Public Service Commission investigated the matter.

They concluded that the delays and non-deployment did not constitute unfair treatment, citing various administrative processes and the PS's efforts to secure an appropriate position for Ambassador Koikai at the Kenya Southern Sudan Liaison Office (KESSULO).

ADVERTISEMENT