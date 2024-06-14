The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Details of Ambassador Daniel Koikai's work at the UN and several other countries

Denis Mwangi

Countries Ambassador Daniel Koikai worked in & how career robbed him of bond with daughter Jahmby

A collage of Ambassador Daniel Koikai and his daughter Jahmby Koikai
A collage of Ambassador Daniel Koikai and his daughter Jahmby Koikai

Ambassador Daniel Koikai, Jahmby Koikai's father, was reported dead on 14 June after missing his daughter’s funeral.

Recommended articles

Ghetto Radio, a former employer of Jahmby, was the first to announce that Ambassador Koikai died under unclear circumstances.

The previous day, he delivered an emotional tribute at his late daughter's memorial service, acknowledging his shortcomings as a father and asking for her forgiveness.

Ambassador Koikai revealed the complexities of his relationship with Jahmby, marked by long periods of absence due to his work commitments as a diplomat.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ambassador Daniel Koikai
Ambassador Daniel Koikai Ambassador Daniel Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

He recounted how he first met Jahmby when she was 4 months old, but then they rarely saw each other as he was posted abroad.

It was only when Jahmby was in high school that they were able to reconnect more regularly.

Despite the distance, Koikai ensured he provided for Jahmby's education and supported her in various ways, even from abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in his emotional tribute, he admitted that he had failed as a father and asked for Jahmby's forgiveness.

Let’s look at Ambassador Koikai’s life and work as a diplomat and the countries where he has served.

A screenshot image of father to late Jahmby Koikai speaking to local media at Saint Church on June 8
A screenshot image of father to late Jahmby Koikai speaking to local media at Saint Church on June 8 A screenshot image of father to late Jahmby Koikai speaking to local media at Saint Church on June 8 Pulse Live Kenya

Ambassador Koikai joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1983.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early evidence of his career in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows he served as the Second Secretary Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kenya to the United Nations Office at Geneva.

During this time he represented Kenya in many engagements, including the 1991 Conference on Disarmament.

The 1991 Conference on Disarmament was significant because it continued the efforts of the international community to control and reduce nuclear weapons.

The CD's work on various agenda items aimed at preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and promoting disarmament and arms control.

The CD's efforts in 1991 built upon the progress made in previous years and laid the groundwork for future disarmament negotiations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also represented Kenya at the Ad Hoc Group of Governmental Experts to Identify and Examine Potential Verification Measures from a Scientific and Technical Standpoint, commonly referred to as VEREX.

It was established in 1991 by the Third Review Conference of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC).

VEREX's mandate was to "identify and examine potential verification measures from a scientific and technical standpoint" in order to determine whether a state party is developing, producing, stockpiling, acquiring or retaining biological agents or toxins for non-peaceful purposes.

Other than Geneva, Switzerland, Ambassador Koikai has represented Kenya in several other countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has served as an ambassador to Nigeria. He was appointed after serving at the High Commission in London, U.K. as a counsellor.

He has served as an ambassador to Liberia. In 2008 he presented his credentials to then-President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

He has also served as a director in the Kenya Southern Sudan Liaison Office.

He is a holder of the Elder of the Burning Spear Award, given by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018.

Ambassador Daniel Koikai (centre)
Ambassador Daniel Koikai (centre) Ambassador Daniel Koikai Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Ambassador Daniel Koikai faced a significant challenge in 2013. He lodged a formal complaint against the former Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thuita Mwangi, over issues related to non-deployment and alleged unfair treatment.

The complaint highlighted delays and a lack of clarity in his deployment to Nigeria in 2011.

Details of the Complaint

The complaint centred on the PS's failure to complete the deployment process, despite Ambassador Koikai’s qualifications and readiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PS had initially deployed him to the National Defence College (NDC) as Senior Directing Staff in April 2012, but this did not materialise.

Further delays ensued as the Ministry of Defence did not accept his appointment, requiring alternative arrangements.

Investigation and Findings

The Commission for Human Resource Management Committee (CHRMC) and the Public Service Commission investigated the matter.

They concluded that the delays and non-deployment did not constitute unfair treatment, citing various administrative processes and the PS's efforts to secure an appropriate position for Ambassador Koikai at the Kenya Southern Sudan Liaison Office (KESSULO).

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, the CHRMC closed the case, suggesting administrative remedies for the diplomat.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Details of Ambassador Daniel Koikai's work at the UN and several other countries

Details of Ambassador Daniel Koikai's work at the UN and several other countries

Ichung'wa learns tough lesson after etiquette lapse while meeting Ruto [Video]

Ichung'wa learns tough lesson after etiquette lapse while meeting Ruto [Video]

CS Kindiki announces Eid al-Adha public holiday

CS Kindiki announces Eid al-Adha public holiday

Policewoman burns her policeman husband to death over gambling addiction

Policewoman burns her policeman husband to death over gambling addiction

Details of senior cop gunned down at Makadara Law Courts & CJ Koome's reaction

Details of senior cop gunned down at Makadara Law Courts & CJ Koome's reaction

Judiciary reveals what transpired before magistrate Monica Kivuti was shot

Judiciary reveals what transpired before magistrate Monica Kivuti was shot

How former finance minister lost budget briefcase after drinking spree

How former finance minister lost budget briefcase after drinking spree

Police officer shoots magistrate during court session

Police officer shoots magistrate during court session

Blog: Treasury CS reveals how much gov't will borrow to finance 2024/25 budget
Live

Blog: Treasury CS reveals how much gov't will borrow to finance 2024/25 budget

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi

Oscar Sudi summoned over alleged grabbing of land in Uasin Gishu

University of Nairobi (UoN)

How University of Nairobi achieved top 1,000 spot worldwide

Beth Waithera embraces her baby [Citizen Digital]

Emotions run high as mother jailed for hawking in Nairobi reunites with baby after 9 months

File image of Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen

Murkomen slams Gachagua over revenue sharing formula with bold confession