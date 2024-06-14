Njugush & Butita forced to flee at Jahmby Koikai's burial to escape mob [Video]

In an unexpected turn of events, popular Kenyan content creators Njugush, his wife Celestine and Butita, were forced to leave the burial of Jahmby Koikai in a hurry due to overwhelming attention from a celebrity mob.

The funeral, held today at the Lang'ata Cemetery , was a solemn affair as friends, family, and fans gathered to bid farewell to the beloved media personality, Jahmby Koikai.

The ceremony, meant to be a quiet and respectful homage, took an unforeseen twist when a group of young men started mobbing celebrities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Njugush & Butita forced to flee at Jahmby Koikai's burial to escape mob Pulse Live Kenya

Fans, some eager to capture a moment with the creators and other seeking handouts, swarmed around him.

According to a video taken from the event, Njugush, and Butita were seen running toward the Range Rover Evoque, with young men in tow.

As soon as they got into the car, they crowded around it, forcing the group to speed off from the area to escape the mob.

A police officer who was within metres seemed oblivious to what was going on, despite some attendees pointing his attention towards the trio.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Saidia yule jamaa bana," the person recording the video said.

Njugush is not one to shy off and accommodate his fans, but it seemed the growing crowd became unmanageable.

Watch the video of the drama below:

Gov't to create Endometriosis Center

ADVERTISEMENT

During the burial, Senator Gloria Orwoba, a close friend of Jahmby, delivered an emotional tribute, which also included an important message from First Lady, Rachel Ruto.

"I want to pass on the message of the First Lady, who we will be working with to implement Jahmby's legacy of having an Endometriosis Center. ," she announced while delivering Rachel Ruto's condolence message.

This center, inspired by Jahmby's struggle and advocacy, aims to provide support and treatment for those suffering from endometriosis.

Jahmby Koikai's father offers apology to her

Ambassador Daniel Koikai, the father of late media personality Jahmby Koikai, has publicly apologised for not being fully present in her life due to his professional commitments.

ADVERTISEMENT

He shared a reflection on their complex relationship, marked by periods of absence and brief encounters.

“A time has come for me to atone for my acts of omission and commission. It has been one of the most difficult episodes in my life, especially for your close family, your mum, sisters, aunts, uncles, colleagues in the media, and friends in and out of the country,” he expressed.

Despite being absent for much of her life, he ensured her education was supported and provided for her in various ways.

Jahmby Koikai' s dad Ambassador Daniel Koikai during her memorial service on June 13, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Jahmby Koikai & dad reconnection later in life

It was only when Jahmby was in high school that they had the opportunity to reconnect. Ambassador Koikai recounted, “It is only when you got to Form One and I was back in the country that we were able to meet when you came to the office to look for me.”

“From the time I accepted you as my daughter, I never stopped paying for your education and supporting you in other ways. I would also support you from different parts of the world, especially when I was in Nigeria and London,” he said.