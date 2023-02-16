Recapture of Jubilee by Uhuru allies gains momentum

Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe were kicked out of the leadership of the party in changes initiated by a faction of the party that has declared support for President William Ruto.

The court on Thursday, February 16, halted the changes pending the hearing and determination of the matter on February 24.

The order grants Kioni and Murathe temporary relief as they fight to take back the party from the control of the splinter group.

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni Pulse Live Kenya

The rebel group is planning on kickstarting the process of terminating its membership in the opposition; Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

In a media briefing at the party headquarters in Nairobi, Kioni maintained that the party was firmly in Azimio saying “The Jubilee that we belong to is in Azimio, and it believes in the course that we have started through the people’s baraza.”

“We want to thank those within the judiciary who still believe that there is a country and institutions must be seen to be free and fair,” he added.

Kioni further said that the fight for electoral justice is not vested in a building and that he had enough members of the party still loyal to Azimio.

This comes a day after the rebel group led by EALA MP Kanini Kega attempted to take over the headquarters recently opened in Kileleshwa.

The politicians visited the boardroom and other officers but were unable to access the secretary general’s office which was locked.

“We have come here as the National Executive Committee (NEC) and MPs of Jubilee Party, following communication by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, that our meeting held in Nakuru was properly convened.

“The meeting resolved that the party should have new leaders. We came here today and expected to meet the outgoing team, but none of them are here. We are here legally and we will follow all the due processes,” Kega said.

Pulse Live Kenya