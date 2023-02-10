ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Jubilee MPs resolve to suspend Sec Gen Jeremiah Kioni

Denis Mwangi

Jubilee Party MPs move to replace Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni. PHOTO/TWITTER
Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni. PHOTO/TWITTER

The Jubilee Party held a National Executive Committee meeting on February 10, at the Sarova Woodlands Hotel in Nakuru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The meeting was attended by members of the National Executive Committee, who discussed several important resolutions.

The first resolution of the meeting which was chaired by Chairman Nelson Dzuya, was that the party convenes a special National Delegates Convention within a period of six months.

Several party officials were suspended during the meeting, including the Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, the National Treasurer, Kagwe Gichohi, and the National Vice Chairperson David Murathe.

Jubilee party secretary Jeremiah Kioni
Jubilee party secretary Jeremiah Kioni Jubilee party secretary Jeremiah Kioni Pulse Live Kenya

Several NEC members were appointed to hold offices in an acting capacity pending the outcome of the internal dispute resolution mechanism.

EALA MP Kanini Kega was appointed as the Acting Secretary General, Kitui South MP Rachel Nyamai as the Acting National Treasurer, and Eldas MP Adan Keynan as the Acting National Vice Chairperson.

READ: How EALA MP Kanini Kega is living the dream in Tanzania

Their cases will be referred to the party's Internal Dispute Resolution Mechanism for further determination.

The National Disputes Resolution Committee was also convened immediately to consider the matters of the suspended officials.

In the meantime, the National Executive Committee has decided to commence the process of exiting the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

The National Executive Committee will also engage with the ruling coalition to discuss the possibility of creating a working cooperation arrangement with Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

President William Ruto with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Kanini Kega at State House
President William Ruto with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Kanini Kega at State House Pulse Live Kenya

The party has also demanded recognition as a Parliamentary Party with all the rights and benefits that come with it, taking into account that the Jubilee Party is the third largest party in Parliament.

The meeting also saw the co-opting of several new members to the National Executive Committee to comply with the two-thirds gender rule. Hon. Irene Njoki Murembo, Hon. Sabine Chege, Hon. Margaret Kamar, and Hon. Jerusha Momanyi were all added to the committee.

These changes come days after over 30 Jubilee MPs denounced the opposition and vowed to support the current administration.

President Ruto met the delegation at State House on Tuesday, where the legislators said they were happy to be “back home’.

President William Ruto met Jubilee MPs at State House on February 8, 2023
President William Ruto met Jubilee MPs at State House on February 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The Jubilee MPs pledged to work with the government to advance its development agenda. They said it is time to put political differences aside and work for the people.

In his speech, President Ruto said it was inevitable for leaders to work together, noting that "the people who elected you are the same people who elected us".

"You have a right to make choices as Kenya is a democratic country. You are now our members and we will treat you as such," President Ruto said.

The head of state also instructed the MPs to support the government agenda in the National Assembly and Senate.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jubilee implodes as Kioni speaks on MPs' move to suspend him

Jubilee implodes as Kioni speaks on MPs' move to suspend him

Jubilee MPs resolve to suspend Sec Gen Jeremiah Kioni

Jubilee MPs resolve to suspend Sec Gen Jeremiah Kioni

Nelson Havi lands lucrative job in Ruto's government

Nelson Havi lands lucrative job in Ruto's government

DCI confirms investigations into former CS Matiang'i

DCI confirms investigations into former CS Matiang'i

Sakaja rescues stranded KCPE graduate

Sakaja rescues stranded KCPE graduate

Raila calls Jalang'o & MPs who met Ruto traitors [Video]

Raila calls Jalang'o & MPs who met Ruto traitors [Video]

15 people buried alive in Kakamega tragedy

15 people buried alive in Kakamega tragedy

US Embassy issues security alert in Kenya

US Embassy issues security alert in Kenya

CS Kindiki clarifies truth behind alleged raid at Matiangi's home

CS Kindiki clarifies truth behind alleged raid at Matiangi's home

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Young woman opening the car door. Credit: Fotostorm

Why many Kenyans are experiencing slight shock when touching cars, doors, other objects

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i

Raila rushes to Matiangi's house after reports of police presence [Video]

Barbara Magoha speaking at Consolata Shrine in Nairobi on February 9, 2023

Barbara Magoha recounts how husband appeared to her in a dream day after his death

Collage of Police IG Japheth Koome and former Interior CS Fred Matiang'

Police IG speaks after reports of Matiangi's house raid