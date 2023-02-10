Jubilee MPs resolve to suspend Sec Gen Jeremiah Kioni

The meeting was attended by members of the National Executive Committee, who discussed several important resolutions.

The first resolution of the meeting which was chaired by Chairman Nelson Dzuya, was that the party convenes a special National Delegates Convention within a period of six months.

Several party officials were suspended during the meeting, including the Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, the National Treasurer, Kagwe Gichohi, and the National Vice Chairperson David Murathe.

Several NEC members were appointed to hold offices in an acting capacity pending the outcome of the internal dispute resolution mechanism.

EALA MP Kanini Kega was appointed as the Acting Secretary General, Kitui South MP Rachel Nyamai as the Acting National Treasurer, and Eldas MP Adan Keynan as the Acting National Vice Chairperson.

Their cases will be referred to the party's Internal Dispute Resolution Mechanism for further determination.

The National Disputes Resolution Committee was also convened immediately to consider the matters of the suspended officials.

In the meantime, the National Executive Committee has decided to commence the process of exiting the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

The National Executive Committee will also engage with the ruling coalition to discuss the possibility of creating a working cooperation arrangement with Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

The party has also demanded recognition as a Parliamentary Party with all the rights and benefits that come with it, taking into account that the Jubilee Party is the third largest party in Parliament.

The meeting also saw the co-opting of several new members to the National Executive Committee to comply with the two-thirds gender rule. Hon. Irene Njoki Murembo, Hon. Sabine Chege, Hon. Margaret Kamar, and Hon. Jerusha Momanyi were all added to the committee.

These changes come days after over 30 Jubilee MPs denounced the opposition and vowed to support the current administration.

President Ruto met the delegation at State House on Tuesday, where the legislators said they were happy to be “back home’.

The Jubilee MPs pledged to work with the government to advance its development agenda. They said it is time to put political differences aside and work for the people.

In his speech, President Ruto said it was inevitable for leaders to work together, noting that "the people who elected you are the same people who elected us".

"You have a right to make choices as Kenya is a democratic country. You are now our members and we will treat you as such," President Ruto said.