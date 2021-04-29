RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Court stops Senate from debating Wajir Governor's Impeachment

Authors:

Brian Oruta

The Governor was Impeached on Tuesday

Court stops Senate from debating Wajir Governor's Impeachment
Court stops Senate from debating Wajir Governor's Impeachment Pulse Live Kenya

The High Court has barred the Senate from debating the Impeachment of Wajir Governor, Amb. Mohamed Abdi Mohamud.

Recommended articles

In the directive, the senate cannot debate the impeachment until Monday May 3rd, 2021 when a case filed by five Wajir residents is heard.

Governor Mohamud was impeached on Tuesday, on allegations of abuse of office and involvement in financial impropriety.

37 MCAs voted in favour of the governor's ouster while 10 voted against his removal from office.

Authors:

Brian Oruta

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke