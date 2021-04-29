The High Court has barred the Senate from debating the Impeachment of Wajir Governor, Amb. Mohamed Abdi Mohamud.
Court stops Senate from debating Wajir Governor's Impeachment
The Governor was Impeached on Tuesday
In the directive, the senate cannot debate the impeachment until Monday May 3rd, 2021 when a case filed by five Wajir residents is heard.
Governor Mohamud was impeached on Tuesday, on allegations of abuse of office and involvement in financial impropriety.
37 MCAs voted in favour of the governor's ouster while 10 voted against his removal from office.
