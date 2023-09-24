Cracks have emerged in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party with Martha Karua clashing with Makau Mutua who has called for the resignation of Jeremiah Kioni.
Cracks emerge in Azimio as Karua clashes with Makau Mutua in public
Karua differed sharply with Makau Mutua and gave her reasons for doing so
Recommended articles
In a critical piece published in a local newspaper, Makau Mutua noted that Jubilee’s Jeremiah Kioni should resign from the bipartisan talks.
Makau opined that having criticized the talks on numerous occasions, a clear indication that he has no faith in the same, it is only fair that he resigns from the same.
"We are going nowhere with these talks, but we are in support of Baba and the decision he has taken," Kioni said during a recent press conference.
Karua fired back noting that at this time and age, none in Azimio can be gagged.
"My friend @makaumutua I presume this to be your personal opinion. @HonKioni
or indeed any of us cannot be gagged." Karua wrote on X, formerly known as X.
She also added that sixty days after the opposition protests were halted to pave way for dialogue, the cost of living has continued to skyrocket and only time will tell how far things will go.
"Best proof that talks will go anywhere is results. Sixty days almost over and cost of living sky rocketing time will tell @skmusyoka, @RailaOdinga, @EugeneLWamalwa @GovWOparanya @PeterMunya @NdirituMuriithi @PeterMunya."She added.
Reports have in the recent past suggested a looming fallout in Azimio.
The recently-unveiled Kamwene Leadership Forum led by Karua and Kioni was met with speculation that things could be falling apart.
According to the Narc-Kenya party leader, the forum will be used to champion the interests of the Mt Kenya region.
She downplayed reports of any split, noting that the forum is just one of the many platforms that she is a member of.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke