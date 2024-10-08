CS Duale directs Kenyans to do 3 things on Mazingira Day public holiday

Kenyans are on Thursday, October 10, 2024, expected to observe Mazingira Day following President William Ruto's assent to the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments Bill) 2024.

The announcement, made by the Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, Aden Duale, emphasises the government's focus on promoting environmental conservation and addressing the ongoing climate crisis.

In his statement, Duale underscored the need for both government and citizens to come together to combat environmental degradation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mazingira Day is a crucial opportunity to accelerate environmental protection and raise awareness of the triple planetary crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution," Duale said.

A call to action for Kenyans

Aligned with the National Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Programme, Mazingira Day is set to support the country's ambitious target of restoring 10.6 million hectares of degraded land by 2032.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

A key part of this initiative is planting 15 billion trees by 2032, an undertaking described by Duale as a whole of government and society approach.

He encouraged all Kenyans to actively participate in this national effort, stating, "To celebrate Mazingira Day, all Kenyans are therefore encouraged to participate in environmental conservation initiatives."

These initiatives include:

Clean-up activities: Kenyans are urged to clear waste from homes, roads, beaches, parks, and other areas in need of cleaning. Tree planting: Kenyans are encouraged to join the government in accelerating the tree-planting exercise, to plant 15 billion trees by 2032 to help absorb carbon emissions and rejuvenate degraded land. Organising environmental forums: Kenyans are urged to engage in activities highlighting sustainability, including discussions around the circular economy that focuses on reducing, reusing, and recycling waste.

President William Ruto planting a tree alongside a young boy during the National Tree Planting Day in Murang'a County on May 10, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Restoring Kenya’s environmental glory

This day is expected to foster a sense of environmental responsibility and help Kenya meet its restoration targets.

The day also coincides with broader global goals, including combating climate change and promoting sustainable development.