CS Duale welcomes Quiver Milimani's new approach to entertaining its customers

This bold step follows consultations with the neighbouring community and aims to address concerns about excessive noise pollution while fostering a more social and inclusive atmosphere.

A commitment to environmental conservation

The management of Quiver Milimani has shown its dedication to adhering to environmental regulations, particularly Section 4 (1) of the Environmental Management and Coordination Act (EMCA) 2009, which prohibits excessive noise and vibrations.

This regulation highlights that no person shall create or cause excessive vibrations that annoy, disturb, injure, or endanger the comfort, repose, health or safety of others and the environment.

Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, Aden Duale, welcomed the decision, applauding the entertainment joint’s commitment to promoting a safe and healthy environment.

Quiver's decision marks a significant step in ensuring compliance with the law while still providing an enjoyable experience for patrons.

A new entertainment experience

In an official statement, Quiver Milimani management announced their decision to stop playing loud music, introducing a unique approach aimed at enhancing the customer experience.

"This unique approach aims to create a vibrant atmosphere where guests can fully enjoy their time without the distraction of loud music," the statement read.

By eliminating loud music, Quiver hopes to encourage more meaningful social interactions.

"We believe that people can still eat, drink, and have fun while engaging in meaningful conversations and connecting with one another. By eliminating loud music, we encourage a more social environment where laughter, chatter, and the clinking of glasses take centre stage," Quiver’s management added.

An invitation to enjoy togetherness

Quiver Milimani is inviting its customers to be part of this new and exciting venture. The club aims to offer an experience where the rhythm of the night is set by the energy of the guests rather than loud music, with a focus on creating a welcoming and relaxing environment.