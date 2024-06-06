Quiver owner reacts as manager is accused of harassing female staff [Video]

Quiver Lounge Kitengela has suspended a manager accused of sexually harassing female staff members, following allegations that he issued ultimatums of termination unless they complied with his advances.

The club proprietor revealed that investigations into the manager's conduct were underway in a video clip shared by Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba on Thursday, June 6 on her X page.

The proprietor confirmed the suspension and emphasised their commitment to justice and fair employee treatment.

"It has been a disturbing occurrence to us. So far, we are investigating that issue. As it is, the said manager has been suspended pending investigations," he stated.

"We have also invited the law enforcement authorities to ensure that should there be any such incidents, then the perpetrators are brought to book," added the staff member.

Pulse Live Kenya

The proprietor further assured that the establishment is actively working to reinstate contracts with workers who the accused manager wrongfully dismissed.

"We disassociate ourselves from any such acts and have identified a few of our staff who were recently dismissed. We have recalled them. For those who were wrongfully dismissed, we will reinstate them as the investigations go on," he added.

Senator Gloria Orwoba further action

Senator Gloria Orwoba, who appeared in the video, noted that she intervened after the scandal went viral on social media.

She confirmed that some victims had shared evidence of harassment, which she has forwarded to the police.

"I took over the matter and met the owner of the establishment. Two things we have agreed and they have already done: the manager has been suspended.

"I have a lot of evidence sent to me by some of the victims which I will hand over to investigating authorities," she explained.

Pulse Live Kenya

Calls for professionalism in nightclubs

In a clip that went viral on social media, a lady who claimed to be a former waitress at Quiver Lounge described her experience, highlighting a troubling pattern of harassment by managers.