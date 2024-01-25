CS Kindiki announces major changes in the Ministry of Interior [Full List]

Njenga Miiri has been appointed as the new Principal Administrative Secretary for Internal Security replacing Wilson Njenga.

Joining him in the realm of security affairs is Jacob Narengo, taking the helm as Secretary of Internal Security.

Mohammed Barre steps in as Secretary of Peace Building. His role is crucial, especially in fostering harmony and resolving conflicts that have long affected various parts of the country.

Regional commissioners will keep their current posts.

County commissioners

While some county commissioners are set to continue in their current stations, others are gearing up for new challenges in different counties.

For instance, Abdirisack Jaldesa is moving from Mombasa to Nyandarua, bringing his wealth of experience to a new environment.

In contrast, Mohamed Nur will be swapping Tana River for the city of Mombasa, a change that is sure to bring new dynamics to his administrative approach.

The ministry is also calling back several key figures to the Ministry of Interior Headquarters for redeployment.

Several deputy county commissioners have been promoted to full county commissioners.

Below are more details about the changes

Transferred County Commissioners

County commissioners who will retain their stations

Recalled county commissioners

Deputy county commissioners who have been promoted to county commissioners