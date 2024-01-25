The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
CS Kindiki announces major changes in the Ministry of Interior [Full List]

Denis Mwangi

Ministry of Interior and National Administration CS Kithure Kindiki has announced a major reshuffle of its key personnel across the country.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a visit to the Moyale One Stop Border on February 3, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a visit to the Moyale One Stop Border on February 3, 2023

This reorganization, effective from 1st February 2024, is aimed at boosting service delivery across various national government administration cadres.

Njenga Miiri has been appointed as the new Principal Administrative Secretary for Internal Security replacing Wilson Njenga.

Joining him in the realm of security affairs is Jacob Narengo, taking the helm as Secretary of Internal Security.

Mohammed Barre steps in as Secretary of Peace Building. His role is crucial, especially in fostering harmony and resolving conflicts that have long affected various parts of the country.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking to the media on November 6, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking to the media on November 6, 2023 Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking to the media on November 6, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Regional commissioners will keep their current posts.

While some county commissioners are set to continue in their current stations, others are gearing up for new challenges in different counties.

For instance, Abdirisack Jaldesa is moving from Mombasa to Nyandarua, bringing his wealth of experience to a new environment.

In contrast, Mohamed Nur will be swapping Tana River for the city of Mombasa, a change that is sure to bring new dynamics to his administrative approach.

The ministry is also calling back several key figures to the Ministry of Interior Headquarters for redeployment.

Several deputy county commissioners have been promoted to full county commissioners.

Transferred County Commissioners

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki transfers county commissioners
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki transfers county commissioners Interior CS Kithure Kindiki transfers county commissioners Pulse Live Kenya
CS Kithure Kindiki announces county commissioners who will retain their stations
CS Kithure Kindiki announces county commissioners who will retain their stations CS Kithure Kindiki announces county commissioners who will retain their stations Pulse Live Kenya
CS Kithure Kindiki announces recalled county commissioners
CS Kithure Kindiki announces recalled county commissioners CS Kithure Kindiki announces recalled county commissioners Pulse Live Kenya
CS Kithure Kindiki announces deputy county commissioners who have been promoted to county commissioners
CS Kithure Kindiki announces deputy county commissioners who have been promoted to county commissioners CS Kithure Kindiki announces deputy county commissioners who have been promoted to county commissioners Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

