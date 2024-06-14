CS Kindiki announces Eid al-Adha public holiday

Kindiki in a gazette notice declared the date would mark Eid al-Adha for the muslim community.

"IT IS notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration. in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act, declares Monday, the 17th June, 2024, shall be a public holiday to mark Eid-Al- Adha," read the Gazette notice.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant holidays in the Islamic calendar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muslims praying Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrated by millions of Muslims around the world, it commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, Ismail (Ishmael), in obedience to God's command.

The holiday is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar.

The festival coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the pilgrimage is obligatory for those who are physically and financially able to undertake it, the celebration of Eid al-Adha is observed by Muslims worldwide.

The act of sacrifice, known as Qurbani, is central to Eid al-Adha. Muslims who can afford to do so are required to sacrifice a livestock animal, such as a sheep, goat, cow, or camel.

Pulse Live Kenya

The meat from the sacrifice is divided into three parts: one-third is given to the poor and needy, one-third is shared with friends and neighbours, and one-third is retained by the family.

ADVERTISEMENT