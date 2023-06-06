CS Kindiki's grand plan to convert Shakahola forest in honour of victims

CS Kindiki said that there were still graves that are unopened and thanked the multi-agency team for conducting themselves with utmost professionalism.

“As I have said before, as the Government, we have nothing to hide and will tell the world exactly what is happening at Shakahola Forest. We will also ensure that such a tragedy does not occur again in our country,” he said.

He revealed that security roads will be opened in every 100 acres of the Chakama Ranch to aid in methodical and scientific search and rescue efforts as well as identification of graves.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a visit to Shakahola forest on June 6, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He promised that the government would not leave any citizens in the forest, dead or alive.

So far, the teams have managed to save 95 people who could have died in the forest. Some are still recuperating in hospitals, and some have been reunited with their families.

“Our investigations team has assured us that we have a watertight case against Mackenzie and his collaborators who are in custody. We have evidence that is sufficient to prove charges of genocide and crimes against humanity.

“This is a case like no other, and we can not afford to lose it. This case against Mackenzie must be won, the perpetrators must be convicted," he vowed.

National monument

CS Kindiki said that the government would convert Shakahola forest, into a national memorial in remembrance so that Kenyans and the world do not forget what happened here.

He added that once the security operation is concluded, the government shall call a congregation of all believers from all faiths and the national leadership for a commemoration service.

CS Kindiki also said that police officers have discovered that Mackenzie may have extended his criminal activities beyond 800 acres.