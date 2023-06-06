The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Kindiki's grand plan to convert Shakahola forest in honour of victims

Denis Mwangi

CS Kindiki stressed that the case against Paul Mackenzie must be won

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting at Harambee House on June 5, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting at Harambee House on June 5, 2023

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced the commencement of phase three of the exhumation exercise.

Recommended articles

CS Kindiki said that there were still graves that are unopened and thanked the multi-agency team for conducting themselves with utmost professionalism.

As I have said before, as the Government, we have nothing to hide and will tell the world exactly what is happening at Shakahola Forest. We will also ensure that such a tragedy does not occur again in our country,” he said.

He revealed that security roads will be opened in every 100 acres of the Chakama Ranch to aid in methodical and scientific search and rescue efforts as well as identification of graves.

ADVERTISEMENT
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a visit to Shakahola forest on June 6, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a visit to Shakahola forest on June 6, 2023 Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a visit to Shakahola forest on June 6, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He promised that the government would not leave any citizens in the forest, dead or alive.

So far, the teams have managed to save 95 people who could have died in the forest. Some are still recuperating in hospitals, and some have been reunited with their families.

Our investigations team has assured us that we have a watertight case against Mackenzie and his collaborators who are in custody. We have evidence that is sufficient to prove charges of genocide and crimes against humanity.

This is a case like no other, and we can not afford to lose it. This case against Mackenzie must be won, the perpetrators must be convicted," he vowed.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Rescued woman begs to return to Shakahola & proceed with fast

CS Kindiki said that the government would convert Shakahola forest, into a national memorial in remembrance so that Kenyans and the world do not forget what happened here.

He added that once the security operation is concluded, the government shall call a congregation of all believers from all faiths and the national leadership for a commemoration service.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a visit to Shakahola forest on June 6, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a visit to Shakahola forest on June 6, 2023 Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a visit to Shakahola forest on June 6, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

CS Kindiki also said that police officers have discovered that Mackenzie may have extended his criminal activities beyond 800 acres.

The multi-agency team is concentrating on more than 37,000 acres, and that is why in every 100 acres, there will be a security road to facilitate thorough, methodical, and scientific investigation and evidence gathering.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Former PS recalls being sacked hours after meeting with Ruto

Former PS recalls being sacked hours after meeting with Ruto

CS Kindiki's grand plan to convert Shakahola forest in honour of victims

CS Kindiki's grand plan to convert Shakahola forest in honour of victims

Former IG David Kimaiyo criticises CS Kithure Kindiki

Former IG David Kimaiyo criticises CS Kithure Kindiki

Rachel Ruto arrives for a UN event on a bicycle [WATCH]

Rachel Ruto arrives for a UN event on a bicycle [WATCH]

5 Bungoma clergies who claim direct communication with God

5 Bungoma clergies who claim direct communication with God

New board makes sweeping changes in procurement at KEMSA

New board makes sweeping changes in procurement at KEMSA

Azimio leaders respond to Gachagua on Mungiki revival claims

Azimio leaders respond to Gachagua on Mungiki revival claims

Atwoli assumes key role at International Labour conference

Atwoli assumes key role at International Labour conference

Magistrate issues orders after Waititu allegedly collapsed ahead of court appearance

Magistrate issues orders after Waititu allegedly collapsed ahead of court appearance

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercedes Benz S600

Tycoon loses multi-million Mercedes Benz S600 to auctioneers

Chief Justice Martha Koome arrives in a sleek, powerful all-black Toyota LC300 GR Sport SUV for the Madaraka Day celebrations in Embu

CJ Koome stuns in Sh23M SUV at the Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

The late former President Mwai Kibaki

How Kibaki's moment of genius in a Nairobi bar altered Kenya's history

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking at Harambee House Annex in Nairobi

CS Kindiki announces major changes in passport processing