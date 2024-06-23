The sports category has moved to a new website.

CS Murkomen initiates process for increasing Road Maintenance Levy proposed in Finance Bill 2024

Despite the protests witnessed across the country and even before the Finance Bill 2024 which proposes a 38.89 % increase in Road Maintenance Levy increase sails through, the Ministry of Transport that is headed by CS Kipchumba Murkomen has commenced the process to review it upwards

File image of Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on April 30, 2024

Even as Kenyans from all walks of life continue to push back on new taxes proposed in the Finance Bill 2024, the Ministry of Roads and Transport has initiated the process of increasing the Road Maintenance levy as proposed in the controversial bill that has sparked protests across the country.

Despite the protests witnessed across the country and even before the Finance Bill 2024 sails through, the Ministry that is headed by CS Kipchumba Murkomen has made its intention clear in seeing the proposal in the Finance Bill achieved by commencing the process that will see the Road Maintenance Levy increase by 38.89 percent.

According to a notice issued to the public inviting them to take part the public participation exercise set to commence on July 8, 2024.

The process, if successful, will see the Road Maintenance Levy which currently stands at Sh18 per liter will consequently rise to Sh25 per liter.

READ: Kenyans protest abduction of volunteer doctor saving lives during Finance Bill demos

With this increase, Kenyans will dig deeper into their pockets for fuel, with a resultant increase in the price of basic commodities.

“The Ministry of Roads and Transport proposes an amendment to the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (Imposition of Levy) Order, 2016, by increasing the Road Maintenance Levy on petrol and diesel.” Reads the notice in part.

The notice indicates that the public participation exercise will run from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm countrywide.

“Pursuant to Article 10 of the Constitution of Kenya on public participation the ministry, through this Notice, hereby invites members of the public and stakeholders to various public participation forums to be conducted on Monday, 8th July 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. as follows,” adds the notice.

Venues for the exercise are listed in the notice, public participation in Nairobi happening on the 8th floor of Transcom House which is the Ministry of Roads headquarters.

Critics note that the development points to a worrying trend in which concerns of Kenyans who have been protesting the Finance Bill 2024 are ignored with the process moving on.

READ: Protests break out at ACK Nyahururu church where Ruto & Gachagua are attending service [Video]

It also puts the President William Ruto’s promise to listen to gen z protesters, (made in Nyahururu today) and build the nation together.

