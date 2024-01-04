The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Namwamba speaks after viral woman invoked his name in argument with medics

Amos Robi

The woman who was hurling insults at the health workers present threatened to call someone named 'Ababu' if they did not receive prompt treatment

The man and woman who caused a disturbance at Port Victoria Hospital in Busia
The man and woman who caused a disturbance at Port Victoria Hospital in Busia

Cabinet Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs Ababu Namwamba has addressed a viral video where a woman was heard invoking his name during a confrontation with hospital medics.

Recommended articles

The viral footage on social media depicts a man and a woman harassing two nurses, engaging in inappropriate behaviour and language while demanding immediate treatment for their loved one.

In the video, the woman creates chaos by tossing objects from a nurse's desk and hurling insults at them. She proceeds to tell an unseen person that she demanded to be treated, while the health worker reminds her of her rights.

Threatening to involve someone named 'Ababu,' the man urgently calls another person, stating, "Harakisha ukuje hapa saa hii (Hurry up and come here right now), we have an emergency here!"

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo, realizing they are being recorded, by the nurse and even other patients promptly leaves the scene.

Reportedly, the two individuals had brought an allegedly intoxicated person to the facility, demanding immediate attention and bypassing other patients waiting for treatment.

When informed that they couldn't skip the queue, they reportedly caused a disturbance, threatening health workers and other patients seeking treatment.

CS Namwamba in a statement released on Thursday condemned the behaviour depicted in the viral video and further said he would follow up the incident so that the law takes its course.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The actions associated with me do not align with my values or commitment to public service. I unequivocally condemn any behaviour against principles of integrity. I am thoroughly investigating these allegations and will take decisive actions to rectify any wrongdoing,” Namwamba wrote.

KMPDU Secretary-General Dr Davji Bhimji Atellah strongly condemned the incident, labelling it as immoral. He urged authorities to intervene urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"This is rudimentary, illegal, and immoral. The attitude and action by politicians and their cronies threatening healthcare workers at their place of work should be curtailed.

"The safety of healthcare workers is jeopardized in such facilities. The perpetrators of this heinous act should be brought to book urgently," emphasised Dr Atellah.

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Bhimji
KMPDU Secretary General Davji Bhimji KMPDU Secretary General Davji Bhimji Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 8 most active workers' unions in Kenya

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation from netizens, expressing disappointment that health workers are being harassed by individuals claiming power connections.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Namwamba speaks after viral woman invoked his name in argument with medics

CS Namwamba speaks after viral woman invoked his name in argument with medics

Car and house for Oscar Sudi's first born daughter after she graduated from U.K.

Car and house for Oscar Sudi's first born daughter after she graduated from U.K.

State House accuses Judiciary of frustrating DCI & EACC's fight against corruption

State House accuses Judiciary of frustrating DCI & EACC's fight against corruption

CJ Martha Koome: The Judiciary is a co-equal arm of government

CJ Martha Koome: The Judiciary is a co-equal arm of government

Justina Wamae's guide for women in their 20s looking to venture into politics

Justina Wamae's guide for women in their 20s looking to venture into politics

PHOTOS: New State House images give glimpse of renovations at Ruto's official residence

PHOTOS: New State House images give glimpse of renovations at Ruto's official residence

Why Hussein Mohamed is trending on X

Why Hussein Mohamed is trending on X

Pauline Njoroge among 10 selected for observer mission in Bangladesh

Pauline Njoroge among 10 selected for observer mission in Bangladesh

High Court petition challenges tax exemptions for churches, mosques, temples & other groups

High Court petition challenges tax exemptions for churches, mosques, temples & other groups

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenya's First Lady Rachel Ruto and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika

Theories Kenyans have come up with after Rachel Ruto's viral photo

UAP Old Mutual Towers fire

Update on fire that caught Old Mutual Tower after New Year fireworks display

Vehicle the four young men were shot in

How a trip upcountry saved gang member from Buruburu shooting

Abel Mutua

Film-maker Abel Mutua asks for financial assistance after death struck family