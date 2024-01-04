CS Namwamba speaks after viral woman invoked his name in argument with medics

The viral footage on social media depicts a man and a woman harassing two nurses, engaging in inappropriate behaviour and language while demanding immediate treatment for their loved one.

In the video, the woman creates chaos by tossing objects from a nurse's desk and hurling insults at them. She proceeds to tell an unseen person that she demanded to be treated, while the health worker reminds her of her rights.

Threatening to involve someone named 'Ababu,' the man urgently calls another person, stating, "Harakisha ukuje hapa saa hii (Hurry up and come here right now), we have an emergency here!"

The duo, realizing they are being recorded, by the nurse and even other patients promptly leaves the scene.

Reportedly, the two individuals had brought an allegedly intoxicated person to the facility, demanding immediate attention and bypassing other patients waiting for treatment.

When informed that they couldn't skip the queue, they reportedly caused a disturbance, threatening health workers and other patients seeking treatment.

CS Namwamba in a statement released on Thursday condemned the behaviour depicted in the viral video and further said he would follow up the incident so that the law takes its course.

“The actions associated with me do not align with my values or commitment to public service. I unequivocally condemn any behaviour against principles of integrity. I am thoroughly investigating these allegations and will take decisive actions to rectify any wrongdoing,” Namwamba wrote.

KMPDU Secretary-General Dr Davji Bhimji Atellah strongly condemned the incident, labelling it as immoral. He urged authorities to intervene urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"This is rudimentary, illegal, and immoral. The attitude and action by politicians and their cronies threatening healthcare workers at their place of work should be curtailed.

"The safety of healthcare workers is jeopardized in such facilities. The perpetrators of this heinous act should be brought to book urgently," emphasised Dr Atellah.

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Bhimji Pulse Live Kenya

