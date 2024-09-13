The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Davis Chirchir's Biography: Career, London education, family net worth

Amos Robi

Chirchir’s career began at the now-defunct Kenya Posts and Telecommunications Corporation (KPTC)

Transport CS Davis Chirchir
Transport CS Davis Chirchir
  • He has a background in business and technology and has held pivotal roles in government and the private sector
  • Chirchir has faced controversies during his tenure as the Energy Cabinet Secretary
  • He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Management from the Royal Holloway, University of London

Davis Chirchir is a seasoned IT expert and political operative who has built an impressive career spanning both the corporate and political arenas in Kenya.

With a background in business and technology, Chirchir has held roles in government and the private sector, earning recognition for his roles in the Jubilee administration in 2013 and 2017.

Despite facing controversies during his tenure as the Energy Cabinet Secretary, Chirchir’s was reappointed to the position under President William Ruto’s government.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir
Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir Pulse Live Kenya

Davis Chirchir is a well-educated individual with a strong foundation in both business and technology.

He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Management from the prestigious Royal Holloway, University of London.

Additionally, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Physics from the University of Nairobi.

His educational background is further strengthened by a postgraduate diploma in Tele-traffic Engineering.

Chirchir’s career began at the now-defunct Kenya Posts and Telecommunications Corporation (KPTC), where he rose through the ranks to become a General Manager.

Davis Chirchir
Davis Chirchir Pulse Live Kenya
His work at KPTC was instrumental in restructuring the organisation, leading to the creation of Telkom Kenya, the Communication Commission of Kenya, and the Postal Corporation of Kenya. He also played a role in Telkom Kenya's privatisation and Safaricom's establishment.

Between 2011 and 2013, Chirchir served as the Secretary-General for the United Democratic Party (URP).

He was first appointed as the Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum in 2013, a position he held until 2015.

However, his tenure was cut short following allegations of involvement in corrupt dealings related to acquiring voting materials for the 2013 general elections.

Despite being questioned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, no charges were levelled against him.

Transport CS Davis Chirchir at a past event
Transport CS Davis Chirchir at a past event President William Ruto and Energy CS Davis Chirchir at a past event Pulse Live Kenya

Chirchir has also been actively involved in politics. He was appointed the Chief Presidential Agent during the 2017 general elections and later became the Chief of Staff at the Office of the Deputy President, William Ruto.

In 2022, he returned to the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, being reappointed as the Cabinet Secretary, before he was transferred to the Transport Ministry in 2024.

Davis Chirchir is married to Dr Betty Chirchir, and together they have four children. Chirchir however maintains a low public profile regarding his personal life.

In October 2022, while appearing before a vetting committee, Chirchir disclosed that his net worth stood at Sh482.2 million.

"The Sh482.2 million is tabulated as farms, a house in Spring Valley at Sh95 million, some rental property in Westlands, Matundu valued at Sh50 million, vehicles, bank accounts, [and] investment in a family tea value addition business at Sh185 million," he explained.

Energy and Petroleum CS Davis Chirchir in a meeting at his office on April 25, 2024
Energy and Petroleum CS Davis Chirchir in a meeting at his office on April 25, 2024 Energy and Petroleum CS Davis Chirchir in a meeting at his office on April 25, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

By the end of 2022, his net worth had risen to Sh509.8 million, which also included investments in the tea sector and various properties across Nairobi.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

