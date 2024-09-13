Davis Chirchir's Biography: Career, London education, family net worth

Davis Chirchir is a seasoned IT expert and political operative who has built an impressive career spanning both the corporate and political arenas in Kenya.

With a background in business and technology, Chirchir has held roles in government and the private sector, earning recognition for his roles in the Jubilee administration in 2013 and 2017.

Despite facing controversies during his tenure as the Energy Cabinet Secretary, Chirchir’s was reappointed to the position under President William Ruto’s government.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir Pulse Live Kenya

Education

Davis Chirchir is a well-educated individual with a strong foundation in both business and technology.

He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Management from the prestigious Royal Holloway, University of London.

Additionally, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Physics from the University of Nairobi.

His educational background is further strengthened by a postgraduate diploma in Tele-traffic Engineering.

Career

Chirchir’s career began at the now-defunct Kenya Posts and Telecommunications Corporation (KPTC), where he rose through the ranks to become a General Manager.

Pulse Live Kenya

His work at KPTC was instrumental in restructuring the organisation, leading to the creation of Telkom Kenya, the Communication Commission of Kenya, and the Postal Corporation of Kenya. He also played a role in Telkom Kenya's privatisation and Safaricom's establishment.

Between 2011 and 2013, Chirchir served as the Secretary-General for the United Democratic Party (URP).

He was first appointed as the Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum in 2013, a position he held until 2015.

However, his tenure was cut short following allegations of involvement in corrupt dealings related to acquiring voting materials for the 2013 general elections.

Despite being questioned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, no charges were levelled against him.

President William Ruto and Energy CS Davis Chirchir at a past event Pulse Live Kenya

Chirchir has also been actively involved in politics. He was appointed the Chief Presidential Agent during the 2017 general elections and later became the Chief of Staff at the Office of the Deputy President, William Ruto.

In 2022, he returned to the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, being reappointed as the Cabinet Secretary, before he was transferred to the Transport Ministry in 2024.

Family

Davis Chirchir is married to Dr Betty Chirchir, and together they have four children. Chirchir however maintains a low public profile regarding his personal life.

Net worth

In October 2022, while appearing before a vetting committee, Chirchir disclosed that his net worth stood at Sh482.2 million.

"The Sh482.2 million is tabulated as farms, a house in Spring Valley at Sh95 million, some rental property in Westlands, Matundu valued at Sh50 million, vehicles, bank accounts, [and] investment in a family tea value addition business at Sh185 million," he explained.

Energy and Petroleum CS Davis Chirchir in a meeting at his office on April 25, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya