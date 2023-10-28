The sports category has moved to a new website.


Trick used by DCI to arrest teacher selling fake KCPE&KCSE Exam Papers

Charles Ouma

Each paper retailed at Sh1,500 and for an additional Sh500, Ngumbau would sweeten the deal as the paper would come complete with the marking scheme before DCI outsmarted 'Mr Examiner'.

Nicholas Ngumbau Kalewa, alias ‘Mr. Examiner’ who teaches Christian Religious Education (CRE) who was selling fake 2023 National Exam papers was arrested after walking into a trap set up by the DCI


Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a teacher based in Kiambu county for allegedly selling fake papers of the forthcoming primary and secondary national examinations.

Nicholas Ngumbau Kalewa, alias ‘Mr. Examiner’ who teaches Christian Religious Education (CRE) was arrested after walking into a trap set up by the DCI.

The teacher established an elaborate system to connect with his clients hoping to make a killing with 10 WhatsApp and Telegram accounts where he hawked the fake papers complete with a plan of receiving payments.

Each examination paper retailed at Sh1,500. An additional Sh500 would see the deal sweeter as the paper would come complete with the marking scheme.

Mr Examiner had opened over 10 WhatsApp and Telegram accounts where he was hawking the fake exam papers at a partly Ksh1,500 per paper and Ksh2,000 for a complete examination paper with its marking scheme” DCI revealed.

All was well with the suspect busy at work and even cautioning parents and students against bringing in any other discussions that could derail his operations and make him lose focus from delivering his merchandise.

“In the typical conman’s language, he cautioned the over 900 parents and students in the group not to introduce other matters, as he was busy attending to those who were willing to buy,” reads the statement by the DCI in part.

DCI infiltrate his system

Detectives got wind of his activities and infiltrated his network and distribution channels, posing as students eager to get the exams.

Unaware that he was on the radar, Ngumbao plied his trade and arranged to sell the papers only to those who were serious, including the detectives, providing curt responses to anyone who had other discussions apart from the business of the day.

“Avoid many stories in my inbox I have many clients,’ reads one of his responses seen by the DCI who smoked him out and apprehended him.

Nicholas Ngumbau Kalewa, alias ‘Mr. Examiner’
Nicholas Ngumbau Kalewa, alias ‘Mr. Examiner’ Pulse Live Kenya

A successful manhunt saw detectives bring his business to a grinding halt with several sim cards believed to have been used in the fraud recovered.

READ: Key dates for KCSE, KCPE & KPSEA plus KNEC's 5 key rules for 2023 candidates

“A manhunt for the suspect immediately followed leading to his arrest in Gikambura village, Kiambu County, where several SIM cards believed to be used in the fraud were also found in his possession.

“The Ministry of Education, the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have put up elaborate mechanisms aimed at upholding the integrity of administering the forthcoming KIPSEA and KCSE examination, to avoid cases of irregularities.” DCI added.

DCI added that Ngumbau's SIM card, bank account and the pay bill number he had shared online in his scheme had all been registered using a stolen identity card.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
