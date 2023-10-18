The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Key dates for KCSE, KCPE & KPSEA plus KNEC's 5 key rules for 2023 candidates

Lynet Okumu

The 2023 KCPE, KCSE, and KPSEA examinations: Important dates and insights students and parents should know.

File image of students in an exam room for KCSE
File image of students in an exam room for KCSE

As the clock ticks down to the highly anticipated 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) gears up for the rehearsal phase starting on Thursday, October 19.

Recommended articles

The rehearsal marks a significant step in the preparations for Form 4 candidates, who are set to take their exams from October 23 to November 24.

Form 4 candidates are set to undergo rehearsals, an essential aspect of their exam readiness, on Thursday, October 19.

ADVERTISEMENT
KCSE examinations start on Monday
KCSE examinations start on Monday KCSE examinations start on Monday Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Details of KNEC's new KCSE grading system

Similarly, the rehearsal date for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) is scheduled for Friday, October 27.

The actual examinations for both KCPE and KPSEA will commence on Monday, October 30, and conclude on Wednesday, November 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023 KCPE examinations will signal the conclusion of the long-standing 8-4-4 system in primary schools.

This will mark a historic shift, the second major curriculum change since the transition from the 7-4-2-3 system in 1985.

CBC implementation
CBC implementation CBC implementation Pulse Live Kenya

READ: KUPPET presents explosive cheating report on 2022 KCSE exams

The decision to phase out the 8-4-4 system stems from its perceived incompatibility with the evolving aspirations of Kenyan students and the ever-changing labor market, which increasingly relies on technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

It faced criticism for not adequately preparing students for the demands of the modern workforce.

The Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) has garnered attention as the ultimate solution to address the limitations of the 8-4-4 system.

Unlike its predecessor, this curriculum places a strong emphasis on skills development, aiming to equip students with practical and applicable knowledge.

Pupils from Nairobi primary school sit for their exams at the start the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations in Nairobi on October 29, 2019. -(Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Pupils from Nairobi primary school sit for their exams at the start the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations in Nairobi on October 29, 2019. -(Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

The curriculum's trial run took place this year, spanning from May to September and encompassing 470 schools, with 10 schools in each of Kenya's counties participating in this pilot program.

ADVERTISEMENT

A staggering 3.5 million candidates are set to sit for the national examinations this year. Among them, just under a million will sit for KCSE, 1.4 million for KCPE, and 1.2 million for the inaugural KAPSEA.

To ensure a fair and secure examination process, KNEC will deploy 1,700 officers for monitoring.

Recognising the importance of maintaining integrity during examinations, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission conducted a sensitization forum in collaboration with KNEC on October 17.

candidates sit KCSE
candidates sit KCSE candidates sit KCSE Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: What to expect when gov't announces results of KPSEA, Grade 6 exam

The forum, graced by Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, emphasised the need for students to uphold honesty and avoid exam-related malpractices.

To succeed in the examinations, candidates are advised to adhere to essential guidelines:

  1. Maintain integrity and avoid sharing exam-related information on social media.
  2. Work independently and honestly during exams.
  3. Punctuality is key; report for exams on time to reduce anxiety.
  4. Dedicate ample time to studying and thorough revision.
  5. Use mobile phones for communication at home but strictly refrain from using them during exams.
ADVERTISEMENT

As the nation eagerly anticipates this crucial examination period, KNEC remains committed to ensuring a seamless and fair process for all candidates.

All eyes are set on October 23 when the exams kick off, marking the beginning of a new chapter for many students across the country.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Key dates for KCSE, KCPE & KPSEA plus KNEC's 5 key rules for 2023 candidates

Key dates for KCSE, KCPE & KPSEA plus KNEC's 5 key rules for 2023 candidates

Museveni defends his use of 'ka-torch’ over smartphones; unveils his social media expert

Museveni defends his use of 'ka-torch’ over smartphones; unveils his social media expert

Israel requests $10bn in emergency assistance from US - New York Times

Israel requests $10bn in emergency assistance from US - New York Times

Biden set to visit Israel as Gaza war deepens humanitarian crisis

Biden set to visit Israel as Gaza war deepens humanitarian crisis

Fake lawyer Brian Mwenda gets support to study law abroad

Fake lawyer Brian Mwenda gets support to study law abroad

Easy online process to identify a fake lawyer in Kenya

Easy online process to identify a fake lawyer in Kenya

Strategy of fake lawyer Brian Mwenda who won all 26 cases handled revealed

Strategy of fake lawyer Brian Mwenda who won all 26 cases handled revealed

We don't want war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israel preaches caution

We don't want war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israel preaches caution

Raila heaps praises on Kalonzo, hints at supporting him to beat Ruto in 2027

Raila heaps praises on Kalonzo, hints at supporting him to beat Ruto in 2027

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A CCTV captures a house help peeing in the kitchen

Outrage erupts after house help was caught on camera relieving herself in the kitchen [Video]

Brian Mwenda who has been flagged by LSK as a fake lawyer

Puzzle of 'fake' lawyer who represented ex-Mungiki leader in televised court proceedings

The Scene of an accident involving a trailer and a personal car along Southern Bypass in Nairobi on Saturday, October 14, 2023

Deaths reported in another grisly accident along Southern Bypass in Nairobi

King Charles III and Queen Camilla

King Charles III honours Ruto's invitation to Kenya [Details]