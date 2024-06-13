The sports category has moved to a new website.

Where DCI nabbed Yvonne Okwara impersonater who conned PS & politician

Amos Robi

The scam’s victims, who lost thousands to the fraudster, include a Principal Secretary, a prominent businessman and politician

Alleged con-artist Julius
Alleged con-artist Julius
  • Julius Gacheru Wangari was arrested for scamming high-ranking personalities by impersonating journalists and show hosts
  • He posed as a journalist from the 'Situation Room' show, reaching out to guests and duping them into sending money
  • Wangari claimed to be a diploma holder in journalism and crucial evidence, including SIM cards, was found in his possession

A 30-year-old man notorious for siphoning money from unsuspecting high-ranking personalities by impersonating renowned journalists and show hosts is now cooling his heels in a city police cell.

Julius Gacheru Wangari, alias Chris, was apprehended from his hideout in the Zambezi area of Kikuyu, Kiambu County. The communication gadgets used in the scams were also seized.

For over a year, the suspect has been masquerading as Standard Group journalist Eric Latiff.

Posing as Latiff, Wangari reached out to guests featured on the 'Situation Room' show, meticulously crafting a facade of gratitude and familiarity.

Messages Julius Gacheru sent to his victims
Messages Julius Gacheru sent to his victims Pulse Live Kenya

According to investigators, the suspect has been sending 'thank you' messages to affluent guests after each show, using these messages as a prelude to his deceitful schemes.

Wangari leveraged his insider knowledge to build credibility with his targets before launching his cons.

The scam’s victims, who lost thousands to the fraudster, include a Principal Secretary, a prominent businessman and politician, a high-ranking director at Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), and an official at the Mitumba Consortium Association of Kenya.

Each was duped into sending money after receiving messages from Wangari, who posed as Latiff claiming to be in urgent need of funds.

Upon his arrest and brief interrogation, Wangari claimed to be a diploma holder in journalism from a media institution in Kenya.

He also mentioned his previous employment at a religious FM radio station. Crucial evidence, including the SIM cards used to send messages and receive the swindled money, was found in his possession.

Messages Julius Gacheru sent to his victims
Messages Julius Gacheru sent to his victims Pulse Live Kenya
These have since been handed over to the Digital Forensic Laboratory for thorough analysis.

The arrest is a significant breakthrough in the fight against digital fraud in Kenya.

Meanwhile, detectives at the Nairobi Regional Headquarters have been granted seven days by the Milimani court to complete their investigations.

This extension will allow for a detailed probe into Wangari's activities and potentially uncover more victims of his elaborate scam.

Amos Robi

