ADVERTISEMENT
Lead DCI followed to nab suspect behind murder of Chandarana Supermarket manager

Amos Robi

The late Abdullatif did not report to work which prompted his colleagues to report the matter to the authorities

Murder suspect Joseph Mungai Wanjira

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have successfully apprehended a 25-year-old suspect linked to the murder of Hassan Abdullatif Salim, the manager of Chandarana Supermarket in Naivasha’s Buffalo Mall.

The incident on May 22, 2024, sent shockwaves through the community and initiated an intensive manhunt.

On the morning of May 22, workers at Chandarana Supermarket arrived to find the store unopened, an unusual occurrence that quickly raised concerns. When attempts to contact Mr Salim went unanswered, a group of supervisors decided to check his residence.

Murder suspect Joseph Mungai Wanjira

READ: CCTV footage shows moments before U.S. Embassy engineer was shot outside Kiambu club

Upon arrival, they were confronted with blood spots at the door, a harrowing prelude to the grim discovery inside.

Naivasha police were promptly notified and responded swiftly. Forcing entry into the locked house, they found the lifeless body of the 38-year-old manager sprawled in a pool of blood, bearing evident signs of a violent struggle.

Household items, including a television set and a tablet, were notably missing. DCI detectives meticulously documented the scene and retrieved crucial CCTV footage to aid their investigation.

Murder suspect Joseph Mungai Wanjira

READ: 5 suspects arrested as DCI detectives storm fake recruitment drive

The diligent efforts of the DCI bore fruit when intelligence analysis identified Joseph Mungai Wanjira as the prime suspect.

At around 1 p.m., detectives located and apprehended Wanjira in his hideout within Naivasha town.

The arrest marked the culmination of days of meticulous searching for the individual believed to be the murderer.

Upon his capture, detectives found Wanjira in possession of several items stolen from Mr Salim’s house, including a TV set, a 6kg Pro Gas cylinder, a Samsung tablet, a NASA-branded hoodie, and a blood-stained bag.

Below is the video showing CCTV footage:

READ: How DCI & telcos locate Kenyans even when phone GPS & data are off

After interogation, Wanjira confessed to the murder and led the detectives to Mr Salim’s house, where he revealed the two weapons used in the heinous act: a kitchen knife and a piece of wood.

The recovery of these murder weapons was a crucial piece of the puzzle, further solidifying the case against Wanjira.

With the suspect now in custody, further documentation of the crime scene has been conducted to ensure all evidence is thoroughly recorded. Wanjira has been booked into the Naivasha police cells and is awaiting arraignment on charges of robbery with violence.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

ADVERTISEMENT

