Lead DCI followed to nab suspect behind murder of Chandarana Supermarket manager

The incident on May 22, 2024, sent shockwaves through the community and initiated an intensive manhunt.

The crime scene and initial response

On the morning of May 22, workers at Chandarana Supermarket arrived to find the store unopened, an unusual occurrence that quickly raised concerns. When attempts to contact Mr Salim went unanswered, a group of supervisors decided to check his residence.

Upon arrival, they were confronted with blood spots at the door, a harrowing prelude to the grim discovery inside.

Naivasha police were promptly notified and responded swiftly. Forcing entry into the locked house, they found the lifeless body of the 38-year-old manager sprawled in a pool of blood, bearing evident signs of a violent struggle.

Household items, including a television set and a tablet, were notably missing. DCI detectives meticulously documented the scene and retrieved crucial CCTV footage to aid their investigation.

Breakthrough and arrest

The diligent efforts of the DCI bore fruit when intelligence analysis identified Joseph Mungai Wanjira as the prime suspect.

At around 1 p.m., detectives located and apprehended Wanjira in his hideout within Naivasha town.

The arrest marked the culmination of days of meticulous searching for the individual believed to be the murderer.

Upon his capture, detectives found Wanjira in possession of several items stolen from Mr Salim’s house, including a TV set, a 6kg Pro Gas cylinder, a Samsung tablet, a NASA-branded hoodie, and a blood-stained bag.

Below is the video showing CCTV footage:

Confession and recovery of murder weapons

After interogation, Wanjira confessed to the murder and led the detectives to Mr Salim’s house, where he revealed the two weapons used in the heinous act: a kitchen knife and a piece of wood.

The recovery of these murder weapons was a crucial piece of the puzzle, further solidifying the case against Wanjira.