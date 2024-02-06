The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
DCI arrests NEMA bosses & launches manhunt for 5 fugitives over Embakasi gas tragedy

Denis Mwangi

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested several people in the investigation surrounding the tragic explosion that rocked Mradi Village in Embakasi, Nairobi.

The blast, which claimed six lives and left approximately 300 individuals with varying degrees of burns, has been linked to an illegal LPG gas refilling point, according to police reports.

Senior officials from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) have been apprehended in connection with the disaster.

Among those arrested are David Ongare, the Director of Environment Compliance, Joseph Makau, Head of Environmental Impact Assessment, and Mirrian Kioko.

Additionally, Derrick Kimathi, the owner of the implicated gas refilling plant, surrendered himself to authorities on Monday and has since been taken into custody.

However, the hunt continues for five other suspects who remain at large, including Stephen Kilonzo, the site manager, and Ann Kabiri Mirungi, a NEMA representative.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) revealed that the site in question was rented by Derrick Kimathi and placed under the management of Stephen Kilonzo.

The repercussions of the explosion extend beyond the loss of lives, with many individuals enduring physical and emotional trauma as a result of the incident.

While some victims have been treated and discharged, others remain hospitalized in critical condition, highlighting the severity of the situation.

This catastrophic event has not only caused immediate harm but also raised significant concerns about the enforcement of environmental and safety regulations in Kenya.

Illegal gas refilling operations pose a severe risk to communities, often operating under the radar without adhering to safety standards and environmental protections.

As investigations continue, the focus shifts to the systemic failures that allowed such a hazardous operation to exist within a residential area.

The involvement of NEMA officials in the scandal has prompted calls for a thorough review of the agency's oversight functions and the implementation of stricter controls to prevent future tragedies.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

