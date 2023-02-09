DCI confirms investigations into former CS Matiang'i

DCI Director Mohamed Amin said that despite the probe into several matters relating to former CS Matiang'i, none has warranted his assistance or arrest so far.

"I can confirm that the DCI is indeed investigating several cases, but I can confirm that none of the cases under investigations so far have reached the stage which requires the assistance or attendance of Fred Matiang'i," he spoke.

Amin reiterated that there were no officers deployed to arrest the former Interior CS at his residence or anywhere else as claimed.

The DCI stated preliminary investigations into the Wednesday night incident revealed that there was a well-coordinated and deliberate attempt to spread false information and incite public fear.

According to the DCI's investigation, activity began building up at Dr. Matiang'i's home on Wednesday, February, 8 at 8:00 pm.

Matiang'i informed his guards that he was expecting lawyers and instructed them to grant access to his home upon their arrival.

After a meeting inside the house with the lawyers and politicians led by the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the lawyers drove off and left three cars in the compound.

The communication team attached to Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga then alerted newsrooms that the former CS's home was surrounded by an elite squad of police.

The DCI accused the former CS of spreading false information, adding that action will be taken against all those involved in the matter.

Matiangi's lawyers have already obtained an anticipatory bail to prevent the arrest of the the former government official.