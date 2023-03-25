DCI exposed for using old photos, Burundi protests in hunt for Azimio demos suspects

A quick image search reveals that some of the photos circulated by the DCI were taken years back and not during the Monday protests.

Additionally, not all of them were taken in Kenya.

Among the photos shared by the DCI claiming to be protesters is one which was taken on May 01, 2015 in Burundi when a section of residents took to the streets to urge the then president Pierre Nkurunziza not to run for another term.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has released photos of Kenyans who are wanted for allegedly participating in vandalism during the Azimio la Umoja protest on Monday, March 20.

In a statement on Friday, March 24, the DCI said that persons whose photos appeared in the statement should report to the Serious Crimes offices based at DCI headquarters along Kiambu road.

"The criminals who took advantage of the demonstrations were captured on camera destroying public property, attacking innocent members of the public and hurling projectiles at police officers who were on duty protecting life and property," the DCI statement read in part.

"In this regard, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations cautions members of the public that while the right to assemble, picket and petition is enshrined in our constitution, these rights should be exercised with civility and should not infringe on the rights of others," the statement continued.

The demonstrations was characterized by violence as protesters clashed with police deployed across the city.