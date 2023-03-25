ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DCI exposed for using old photos, Burundi protests in hunt for Azimio demos suspects

Charles Ouma

Some of the photos shared by the DCI in its search for a section of those who allegedly took part the Monday protests are several years old, including one that was used to report on protests in Burundi in 2015

DCI releases 28 photos of wanted Kenyans captured wrecking havoc in Nairobi, launches man hunt for suspects
DCI releases 28 photos of wanted Kenyans captured wrecking havoc in Nairobi, launches man hunt for suspects

The hunt for a section of protesters who took part in Monday demonstrations led by opposition leader Raila Odinga has left the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on the spot after it emerged that some of the images circulated were taken years back one taken during protests in Burundi.

Recommended articles

A quick image search reveals that some of the photos circulated by the DCI were taken years back and not during the Monday protests.

Additionally, not all of them were taken in Kenya.

Among the photos shared by the DCI claiming to be protesters is one which was taken on May 01, 2015 in Burundi when a section of residents took to the streets to urge the then president Pierre Nkurunziza not to run for another term.

ADVERTISEMENT
A collage image showing a photo that was used by Aljazeera reporting on protests in Burundi in 2015. The same image (R) as shared by DCI in the hunt for a section of those who took part in Monday protests.
A collage image showing a photo that was used by Aljazeera reporting on protests in Burundi in 2015. The same image (R) as shared by DCI in the hunt for a section of those who took part in Monday protests. Pulse Live Kenya

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has released photos of Kenyans who are wanted for allegedly participating in vandalism during the Azimio la Umoja protest on Monday, March 20.

An image that was used by DW on August 16, 2022 when reporting on President William Ruto’s victory in the August 2022 elections is among those shared by the DCI in its request to have those who participated in Monday protests to surrender.
An image that was used by DW on August 16, 2022 when reporting on President William Ruto’s victory in the August 2022 elections is among those shared by the DCI in its request to have those who participated in Monday protests to surrender. Pulse Live Kenya

In a statement on Friday, March 24, the DCI said that persons whose photos appeared in the statement should report to the Serious Crimes offices based at DCI headquarters along Kiambu road.

READ: DCI goes after man captured vandalising Tom Mboya Street sign during Azimio demo

ADVERTISEMENT

"The criminals who took advantage of the demonstrations were captured on camera destroying public property, attacking innocent members of the public and hurling projectiles at police officers who were on duty protecting life and property," the DCI statement read in part.

"In this regard, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations cautions members of the public that while the right to assemble, picket and petition is enshrined in our constitution, these rights should be exercised with civility and should not infringe on the rights of others," the statement continued.

A photo that was first published in 2008 which was shared by the DCI in its request to have those who participated in Monday protests to surrender.
A photo that was first published in 2008 which was shared by the DCI in its request to have those who participated in Monday protests to surrender. Pulse Live Kenya

The demonstrations was characterized by violence as protesters clashed with police deployed across the city.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga announced that the protests would be held on Mondays and Thursdays starting next week.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Brenda Kawira’s family reveals details of her last fight with lover before death

Brenda Kawira’s family reveals details of her last fight with lover before death

DCI fulfils Karua's demand, explains why false photos on Azimio protest were used

DCI fulfils Karua's demand, explains why false photos on Azimio protest were used

Setback to Ruto as court blocks CASs from earning salaries, assuming office

Setback to Ruto as court blocks CASs from earning salaries, assuming office

Oscar Sudi intervenes for teen who crashed tycoon's plane

Oscar Sudi intervenes for teen who crashed tycoon's plane

Azimio corners DCI over misleading protest photos, issues demand

Azimio corners DCI over misleading protest photos, issues demand

DCI exposed for using old photos, Burundi protests in hunt for Azimio demos suspects

DCI exposed for using old photos, Burundi protests in hunt for Azimio demos suspects

CAS Omanga given special assignment to counter planned Azimio protest

CAS Omanga given special assignment to counter planned Azimio protest

Watch as Ruto dares Raila to face him directly [Video]

Watch as Ruto dares Raila to face him directly [Video]

DCI goes after man captured vandalising Tom Mboya Street sign during Azimio demo

DCI goes after man captured vandalising Tom Mboya Street sign during Azimio demo

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DCI releases 28 photos of wanted Kenyans captured wrecking havoc in Nairobi, launches man hunt for suspects

DCI goes after man captured vandalising Tom Mboya Street sign during Azimio demo

Dj Fatxo (left) and Jeff Mwathi

DJ Fatxo to be summoned over Jeff Mwathi’s death as DCI rule out suicide

Azimio Party leader Raila Odinga speaking during a media briefing on February 15, 2023

LIVE BLOG: Raila arrives for Azimio mass action protest

Danny Miles [Facebook]

Kenyan dad dies hours after Facebook farewell to friends & family