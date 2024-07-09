Carwash attendant finds dismembered body parts in pastor's car

Police in Webuye East have detained a self-proclaimed clergyman after a horrifying discovery of human body parts in his car at a carwash located at Amazing Petrol Station in Masikhu market.

The suspect, identified as Levis Simiyu, a pastor at a local ministry in Ndivisi Ward, brought his Toyota Premio for a body wash at the bustling carwash earlier today.

The grisly find was made by a carwash attendant performing final touches on the vehicle’s boot, where he spotted a protruding human leg, partly burnt and resting atop other body parts.

"Police in Webuye East are holding for investigation a self-proclaimed clergyman in whose car were found human parts stashed in a carton, after he took it to a carwash located at Amazing petrol station in Bungoma's Masikhu market earlier today," DCI said in a statement.

A police vehicle leaving a previous crime scene Pulse Live Kenya

The attendant immediately abandoned his task, triggering alarm. The petrol station manager inspected the box and confirmed the presence of the dismembered human parts.

She swiftly informed the police at Webuye station, who arrived just in time to prevent Simiyu from driving away.

Simiyu is currently in police custody, with the ongoing investigation. The recovered body parts have been transported to Webuye County Hospital morgue for preservation and further analysis.

This macabre incident has not only stalled services at the carwash but also left the local community in shock, seeking answers and justice.

File image of a crime scene cordoned off by police Pulse Live Kenya