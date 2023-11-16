The sports category has moved to a new website.

DCI leaves Kenyans on X agape after arrest of suspects linked to USD 439 trillion fraud

Amos Robi

According to the DCI, several boxes containing fake US dollars, Administration Police Service uniforms, customs reflector jackets, and other items were seized.

Items recovered during the arrest of suspects linked to USD 439 trillion fraud
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has left Kenyans on X confused and startled after reporting the arrest of eight suspects linked to an astronomical USD 439 trillion fraud in Nairobi.

The mind-boggling figure has left many questioning the accuracy of the report, with Kenyans on X having a hard time trying to compute the figure in Kenyan shillings.

The DCI's Operations Support Unit detectives uncovered the mega fraud targeting two foreign businessmen from the Netherlands.

The suspects were apprehended in an ongoing operation at a warehouse in Nairobi, where several boxes containing fake US dollars, suspected stolen jungle fatigues for Administration Police Service officers, military boots, customs reflector jackets, and other items were seized.

Police uniform recovered during the arrest of suspects linked to USD 439 trillion fraud
The elaborate scheme involved the suspects contacting the foreign businessmen through a WhatsApp call, posing as customs officers.

The foreign nationals were informed that their consignment of 40 pallets, supposedly containing USD 4 billion, had been held at the Kenya Customs Warehouse.

The callers, operating under the guise of 'Canopy Shield Agencies,' claimed that the consignment was en route to Dubai from the Central Bank of Togo.

The unsuspecting victims were led to believe that the first batch of 40 pallets was being flown through Kenya to facilitate clearance and smooth entry to Dubai.

The suspected fraudsters demanded a duty fee payment of USD 36,000 from the complainants, who had entered into a cash-on-transit deal involving an unimaginable USD 439 trillion.

As the two foreign nationals landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and proceeded to the warehouse, detectives, having gotten wind of the operation, swooped in.

Cash recovered by DCI in USD 439 trillion fraud
The suspects, identified as Moses Otieno, Peter Aura, Brian Waweru, John Kalombo, Peter Kisanya, Noah Ouma, Charity Njeri, and Mercy Cheptoo, were apprehended on the spot.

"The operation is ongoing with the two foreign nationals being investigatively interviewed to shed light on the business deal in question," the DCI said.

The chairperson of the Presidential Council of Economic Advisers David Ndii expressed disbelief at the reported figure, emphasising that it exceeds the dollar circulation in Kenya by a significant margin.

Questioned on the accuracy, the DCI said it was accurate and as reported by Dutch authorities who are also involved in investigations.

"H!tler hiyo hesabu ilikuja na Waholanzi. Ata sisi tuko tu hapa tunashtuka. After interrogations tuta-update any developments," the DCI responded to an X user.

Customs officers uniform recovered by DCI in USD 439 trillion fraud
The incident has sparked widespread astonishment and raised questions about the sophistication of fraudulent activities in the country.

