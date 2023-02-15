ADVERTISEMENT
DCI takes legal action over alleged raid at Matiang'i's Karen home

Denis Mwangi

Police are also investigating a possible attempted robbery at the residence.

A collage photo of DCI Director Mohamed Amin and former CS Fred Matiang'i
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has gone to court to compel former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to produce CCTV footage of his home.

According to reports reaching the news desk, the DCI has requested footage that was captured on the night he alleged police officers had surrounded his home in Karen.

The detectives want to uncover the identities of the individuals alleged to have visited the former CS’ house on February 8.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i
The DCI has established that Matiang’i’s home is equipped with CCTV cameras installed by a private security firm.

"The applicant is praying that an order be served upon Bob Morgan Security Services Limited to provide access to the server system installed within the residential L.R No 12302/9 Karen Ngong View in Karen, and retrieval of the CCTV footage by the Director of Criminal Investigations cyber forensic expert and any other police officer authorised by the County DCI headquarters Nairobi," reads a document submitted by Chief Inspector Eunice Njue.

She told the court that if the footage of the house is not obtained, it would be difficult for investigating officers to accurately establish what transpired in the house that evening.

"The investigation team is apprehensive that if the CCTV footage is not promptly secured, the crucial evidence might be lost and thus plunging the ongoing investigations into jeopardy," Ms Njue said in the affidavit.

On Thursday, February 9, DCI Director Mohamed Amin said that despite the probe into several matters relating to former CS Matiang'i, none has warranted his assistance or arrest so far.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin releases report on the preliminary investigations regarding the alleged deployment of officers to arrest former CS Interior Dr. Fred Matiang'i.
"I can confirm that the DCI is indeed investigating several cases, but I can confirm that none of the cases under investigations so far have reached the stage which requires the assistance or attendance of Fred Matiang'i," he spoke.

Amin reiterated that there were no officers deployed to arrest the former Interior CS at his residence or anywhere else as claimed.

The DCI stated preliminary investigations into the Wednesday night incident revealed that there was a well-coordinated and deliberate attempt to spread false information and incite public fear.

According to the DCI's investigation, activity began building up at Matiang'i's home on Wednesday, February, 8 at 8:00 pm.

DCI Amin Mohamed Ibrahim took the oath of office in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome on October 19, 2022
Matiang'i informed his guards that he was expecting lawyers and instructed them to grant access to his home upon their arrival.

After a meeting inside the house with the lawyers and politicians led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the lawyers drove off and left three cars in the compound.

The communication team attached to Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga then alerted newsrooms that the former CS's home was surrounded by an elite squad of police.

The DCI accused the former CS of spreading false information, adding that action will be taken against all those involved in the matter.

