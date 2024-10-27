The sports category has moved to a new website.

Eastleigh murders: DCI unmask prime suspect, appeal for information [Photo]

Charles Ouma

Homicide detectives who are pursuing the gruesome murders of three family members - a mother, daughter and 12-year-old niece - have identified the prime suspect in the monstrous killings, Hashim Dagane Muhumed whose photo appears on this post.

File image of the entrance of DCI headquarters in Nairobi
File image of the entrance of DCI headquarters in Nairobi

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has unmasked the prime suspect in the gruesome murder Wasir Daud, her daughter Amina Abdirashid, and niece Nuseiba Dahir whose bodies were dumped in various locations.

DCI identified Hashim Dagane Muhumed as the prime suspect, sharing his photos and appealing for information that could lead to his arrest to come forth.

The suspect was captured on CCTV cameras picking the victims from their Eastleigh home and driving the Nissan Note (Reg No. KDQ 718Y).

READ: Final moments of Eastleigh mother murdered alongside daughter & niece revealed

“Investigations conducted so far have established that Hashim Dagane, 24, was driving the Nissan Note (Reg No. KDQ 718Y) car captured on CCTV cameras picking the victims from their Eastleigh home on October 21, 2024, hours before their bodies were discovered scattered at various locations.” DCI noted.

Wasir Daud who was murdered alongside her daughter Amina Abdirashid, and niece Nuseiba Dahir and their bodies dumped in various locations.
Wasir Daud who was murdered alongside her daughter Amina Abdirashid, and niece Nuseiba Dahir and their bodies dumped in various locations.

The statement released by the DCI noted that forensic investigations ionto the gruesome murder of the trio linked the suspect to the crime.

One suspect who is in police custody is helping with investigations with DCI pursuing Hashim Dagane Muhumed.

“The vehicle was also found abandoned at Wakulima Market near ENA Coach stage and towed to DCI Headquarters for forensic examination, further linking Hashim Dagane to the killings. With one suspect in custody and assisting in the investigation, we appeal to anyone who may have information that could assist in the arrest of Hashim Dagane Muhumed to #FichuakwaDCI by calling our toll-free hotline 0800 722 203 or report at any police station,” DCI added.

The three family members went missing on October 21 2024.

According to the police, the trio was abducted by people known to them and were killed after the mother identified one of the abductors who were demanding ransom.

READ: Another woman found murdered outside Naivasha Road apartments in Nairobi

“The murders are linked to ransom. The killers were holding the women while demanding a ransom but in the process, the women identified one or two of the suspects which angered them," an officer privy to the details revealed.

Their bodies were found in Pangani, Machakos and Bahati, with authorities swinging into action.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

