Stop the hypocrisy! Dennis Itumbi's 'JusticeforSniper' remarks spark backlash

Itumbi, known for his involvement in political activism, expressed outrage over the incident and demanded justice for the slain blogger.

Itumbi's plea for justice

In a message posted on social media on December 25, Dennis Itumbi called for justice for Daniel Muthiani and highlighted the importance of recognising that blogging is not a crime.

He specifically addressed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Director of Public Prosecution, emphasising that those responsible for Muthiani's murder must be held accountable.

"I am a blogger. Blogging is not a crime. The only Christmas message is #JusticeForSniper. Hii ufala na ujinga must stop. Disagree with me, but do not kill! Enough is enough! Justice must be served," Itumbi asserted in his post.

Public reaction & criticism

Despite Itumbi's impassioned plea, the post garnered mixed reactions from the public. Some individuals expressed empathy for the slain blogger and echoed Itumbi's call for justice.

However, others questioned Itumbi's decision to address the issue on social media instead of utilizing relevant authorities.

Critics suggested that Dennis Itumbi, known for his close relationship with President William Ruto, should leverage his connections to advocate for justice for Daniel Muthiani more directly.

The sentiment among some commenters was that Itumbi should personally inform the president about the tragic fate of the Meru-based blogger.

@gabrieloguda Just send it to your boss, wacha kutubeba ufala nanii.

@Wesley_Kibande But si uko kwa serikali tbh. Why rant like us on social media when you can take action?

@Haaland_sholla I think u alternatively would have tweeted something along the lines of;" ... I have talked to or requested the president to act fast on the issue and ensure justice is served...... " What u tweeted in my opinion is taking Kenyans for fouls

@MasterSagini Stop the hypocrisy, you tweeting like a mere Kenyan and you always sitting with the president every day. Mwambie hapo face to face

The murder of sniper Daniel Muthiani

Daniel Muthiani, also known as Sniper, was a well-known political activist in Meru County. His gruesome murder sent shockwaves through the blogging and political activism community.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, prompting Itumbi and others to demand a thorough investigation and accountability for those responsible.

The call for an end to violence

Itumbi's message not only seeks justice for Daniel Muthiani but also calls for an end to violence against individuals expressing their opinions through blogging.

