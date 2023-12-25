The sports category has moved to a new website.

Stop the hypocrisy! Dennis Itumbi's 'JusticeforSniper' remarks spark backlash

Lynet Okumu

Stop the hypocrisy! Dennis Itumbi's 'JusticeforSniper' remarks spark backlash

Dennis Itumbi
Dennis Itumbi

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has taken to social media to condemn the brutal murder of Meru-based blogger Daniel Muthiani, popularly known as Sniper.

Itumbi, known for his involvement in political activism, expressed outrage over the incident and demanded justice for the slain blogger.

In a message posted on social media on December 25, Dennis Itumbi called for justice for Daniel Muthiani and highlighted the importance of recognising that blogging is not a crime.

Dennis Itumbi
Dennis Itumbi Dennis Itumbi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Murdered blogger Snipper's last minutes alive & cause of death revealed

He specifically addressed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Director of Public Prosecution, emphasising that those responsible for Muthiani's murder must be held accountable.

"I am a blogger. Blogging is not a crime. The only Christmas message is #JusticeForSniper. Hii ufala na ujinga must stop. Disagree with me, but do not kill! Enough is enough! Justice must be served," Itumbi asserted in his post.

Despite Itumbi's impassioned plea, the post garnered mixed reactions from the public. Some individuals expressed empathy for the slain blogger and echoed Itumbi's call for justice.

Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi
Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi Pulse Live Kenya

However, others questioned Itumbi's decision to address the issue on social media instead of utilizing relevant authorities.

Critics suggested that Dennis Itumbi, known for his close relationship with President William Ruto, should leverage his connections to advocate for justice for Daniel Muthiani more directly.

The sentiment among some commenters was that Itumbi should personally inform the president about the tragic fate of the Meru-based blogger.

@gabrieloguda Just send it to your boss, wacha kutubeba ufala nanii.

@Wesley_Kibande But si uko kwa serikali tbh. Why rant like us on social media when you can take action?

@Haaland_sholla I think u alternatively would have tweeted something along the lines of;" ... I have talked to or requested the president to act fast on the issue and ensure justice is served...... " What u tweeted in my opinion is taking Kenyans for fouls

@MasterSagini Stop the hypocrisy, you tweeting like a mere Kenyan and you always sitting with the president every day. Mwambie hapo face to face

Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi
Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Itumbi defends Raila-diehard Nuru Okang'a after his arrest

Daniel Muthiani, also known as Sniper, was a well-known political activist in Meru County. His gruesome murder sent shockwaves through the blogging and political activism community.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, prompting Itumbi and others to demand a thorough investigation and accountability for those responsible.

Itumbi's message not only seeks justice for Daniel Muthiani but also calls for an end to violence against individuals expressing their opinions through blogging.

Dennis Itumbi
Dennis Itumbi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Dennis Itumbi hints at new TV tax being imposed by Ruto's government

The incident has ignited discussions about the safety of bloggers and political activists in Kenya, with many emphasizing the need to protect freedom of expression without the fear of deadly consequences.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

