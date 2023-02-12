ADVERTISEMENT
Dennis Itumbi's pledge after government appointment

Amos Robi

Itumbi was appointed alongside Claudia Naisabwa Leshomoo, Nobert Ouma, and June Chepkemei among others

Dennis Itumbi has pledged to work to streamline the creative space after being appointed a member of the Talanta Hela Council.

Itumbi lamented that Kenya was being bypassed by foreign filmmakers to other African countries due to poor policies saying the problem should be easy to solve since it is already clear.

"Foreign films bypass Kenya because of simple decisions that policymakers take ages to make - as a result even our best stories are filmed in South Africa.

“The problem is easy to recite, the solutions should be as easy to create and formulate because many institutions and task forces already have reports and findings,” Itumbi said.

Itumbi who was appointed by Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba said he loved the appointment and was going to work to design solutions for the creative space.

READ: Churchill's priceless reaction after landing plum government job

“The Creative Economy should benefit its players. Global Film Makers should no longer by-pass Kenya. Our own stories should no longer be filmed in SA because of our rigidity. CS Ababu Namwamba, I accept the challenge to design the SOLUTIONS. Asante sana. I love the Assignment,” Itumbi said.

Itumbi will serve in the council alongside ten others among them David Langat, Debra Mallowah, Abraham Kipyegon Mutai, Charles Gacheru, Claudia Naisabwa Leshomoo, Nobert Ouma, and June Chepkemei.

Other appointments made on Friday, February 10 saw veteran journalist Carol Radull make her entry in the Ruto-led government following her appointment to head the Sports Technical Committee.

READ: Churchill, Kate Actress, Akothee and Wahu land jobs in Ruto's government

The Committee is tasked with developing a framework for monetizing sports and expanding employment opportunities in the sector.

The sports journalist has been at the forefront of highlighting the challenges facing sports in Kenya and will now head the committee tasked with pushing for reforms and advising the government on how to promote sports, make it profitable and upgrade existing infrastructure across the country.

