Churchill's priceless reaction after landing plum government job

Churchil was appointed alongside several other celebrities to serve in the Talanta Hela Creative Technical Committee where he will hold the slot of chairperson.

Taking to social media, Churchill hailed the moment as divine, sharing a picture of the Gazette Notice announcing his appointment and thanked President William Ruto and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba for trusting him with the responsibility.

“I would like to express my gratitude to H.E. Dr William Samoei Ruto and Hon. Ababu Namwamba for the kind public responsibility appointment to Chair the much-needed Creative Technical Committee in the Talanta Hela initiative and Council. This is Divine. The future is here! CREATIVE ECONOMY.” Churchill wrote.

The renowned media personality will serve in the committee alongside Azziad Nasenya, radio host Jimmi Gathu musician Rosemary Wahu Kagwi and actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress .

Others are Esther Akoth aka Akothee, Kizito Makhande, Susan Ekasiba, Awadhi Salim Awadhi and Douglas Kipkirui Langat.

The appointments were made in Gazette Notice dated Friday, February 10, by CS Namwamba.

"The role of the committee will be to propose reliable systems for the seamless and accountable collection and distribution of royalties to all creatives.

"Additionally, it will propose implementation frameworks for the creatives economy plan” read the notice in part.

"This creative committee shall also deploy the digital space in talent search, identification, nurturing and exposure” and will also "establish a robust framework to monetize the creatives sector to expand employment opportunities and support Kenya's economic growth," added the statement.