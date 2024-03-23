The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Popular DJ arrested as senior police officer dies in Nairobi after fatal assault

Charles Ouma

The popular DJ who is currently detained at Kabete Police Station alongside his bouncer, driver and photographer are reported to have assaulted the senior police officer who later died in hospital

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene

Investigations into the death of Kabete Police Station Deputy DCIO Felix Kelian has taken a new turn with police officers arresting a top Kenyan DJ.

Recommended articles

Police linked the DJ and his entourage to an assault incident that left the police boss battling for his life in hospital before finally succumbing to the injuries.

The senior police officer was fatally assaulted on March 16, 2024.

Quoting police sources and a police report on the incident, Citizen TV reported that the officer was assaulted after he was involved in a non-injury traffic accident at around 4am within Kikuyu market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DJ who is currently detained at Kabete Police Station alongside his bouncer, driver and photographer are reported to have assaulted Felix Kelian Kentos, leaving him with serious injuries.

The popular DJ and his entourage was picked up by police on Friday for questioning.

Inspector Kelian was admitted to hospital complaining of abdominal pains and other injuries sustained during the incident where doctors did their best to save his life.

He breathed his last on died on Friday, March 22 while receiving treatment at the Nairobi West Hospital.

Police seeking witnesses

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigations into the alleged assault commenced immediately with detectives rounding up the suspects.

The late Inspector Felix Kelian Kentos
The late Inspector Felix Kelian Kentos Pulse Live Kenya

Reports further indicate that police are pursuing a woman who was also at the scene when the assault happened to shed more light into the incident.

Also being sought are boda boda riders who were present during the assault incident that was sparked by road rage.

The deceased did not identify himself as a police officer during the assault incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspector Kelian’s body was moved to Umash Funeral Home with the family commencing funeral arrangements as investigations on the matter continue.

READ: Rachel Ruto forms prayer strategy team ahead of Haiti mission

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on the body to shed more light into what caused Deputy DCIO death.

The suspects in police custody will be processed and arraigned in court to answer to charges.

News of Inspector Kelian’s death shocked his colleagues with a number of them streaming in to view his body at the morgue on Saturday.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Popular DJ arrested as senior police officer dies in Nairobi after fatal assault

Popular DJ arrested as senior police officer dies in Nairobi after fatal assault

Kenya condemns Moscow terror attack as death toll climbs to 93

Kenya condemns Moscow terror attack as death toll climbs to 93

Rachel Ruto forms prayer strategy team ahead of Haiti mission

Rachel Ruto forms prayer strategy team ahead of Haiti mission

Nairobi County Government restricts nightclubs to operate in these areas [List]

Nairobi County Government restricts nightclubs to operate in these areas [List]

2 brothers commit suicide after father’s reunion with estranged wife

2 brothers commit suicide after father’s reunion with estranged wife

Woman stabbed to death by lover at her workplace

Woman stabbed to death by lover at her workplace

Rita Tinina's partner & family to bid final farewell to the celebrated journalist

Rita Tinina's partner & family to bid final farewell to the celebrated journalist

NIS gets new role in passport issuance

NIS gets new role in passport issuance

Kenyan nanny startles netizens with video working alongside employer's pet snake

Kenyan nanny startles netizens with video working alongside employer's pet snake

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chief Justice Martha Koome honoured with African Female Leader of the Year Award 2023

Chief Justice Martha Koome honoured with African Female Leader of the Year Award 2023

Kithure Kindiki

NIS gets new role in passport issuance

Police line tapeGetty Images

Gunmen attack journalist in Jacque Maribe job fiasco after Moses Kuria's contradiction

President William Ruto with Raila Odinga

Details of Ruto & Raila's grand strategy to secure Commission Chair seat