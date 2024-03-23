Popular DJ arrested as senior police officer dies in Nairobi after fatal assault

Police linked the DJ and his entourage to an assault incident that left the police boss battling for his life in hospital before finally succumbing to the injuries.

The senior police officer was fatally assaulted on March 16, 2024.

Quoting police sources and a police report on the incident, Citizen TV reported that the officer was assaulted after he was involved in a “non-injury traffic accident” at around 4am within Kikuyu market.

The DJ who is currently detained at Kabete Police Station alongside his bouncer, driver and photographer are reported to have assaulted Felix Kelian Kentos, leaving him with serious injuries.

The popular DJ and his entourage was picked up by police on Friday for questioning.

Inspector Kelian was admitted to hospital complaining of abdominal pains and other injuries sustained during the incident where doctors did their best to save his life.

He breathed his last on died on Friday, March 22 while receiving treatment at the Nairobi West Hospital.

Police seeking witnesses

Investigations into the alleged assault commenced immediately with detectives rounding up the suspects.

Reports further indicate that police are pursuing a woman who was also at the scene when the assault happened to shed more light into the incident.

Also being sought are boda boda riders who were present during the assault incident that was sparked by road rage.

The deceased did not identify himself as a police officer during the assault incident.

Inspector Kelian’s body was moved to Umash Funeral Home with the family commencing funeral arrangements as investigations on the matter continue.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on the body to shed more light into what caused Deputy DCIO death.

The suspects in police custody will be processed and arraigned in court to answer to charges.