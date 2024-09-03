Details of TSC-KUPPET deal that ended teachers' strike

Learners and parents can breathe a sigh of relief after the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) called off the teachers' strike that began last week.

The decision followed a crucial meeting held on Monday between KUPPET officials and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Key agreements reached

During a joint press conference, KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori and TSC CEO Nancy Macharia announced the suspension of the strike, citing ongoing discussions aimed at addressing the teachers' concerns.

Misori highlighted that the collective bargaining agreement has been paid, medical cover restored, and assured that on issues of teacher promotion, TSC is looking for money to promote as many teachers as possible and is discussing the confirmation of teachers in acting positions.

The strike was originally initiated to press for the full implementation of the 2021-2025 collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

While the government has moved forward with the second phase of the CBA, KUPPET expressed dissatisfaction with the salary increment, deeming it insufficient to meet the financial needs of teachers across the country.

Teachers' concerns addressed

The meeting between KUPPET and TSC appears to have made significant progress on several fronts.

Misori assured teachers that those who participated in the industrial action would not face any form of victimisation, a concern that had been looming over many educators.

Macharia, on her part, underscored the importance of working collaboratively to prioritise the education of Kenyan children.

"We are cognisant of the fact that our teachers are very hardworking, and we met with the unions today because the children are greater than all of us," she stated, adding that the TSC is committed to ensuring students can recover the time lost during the strike.

Ongoing discussions and future steps

While the strike has been called off, KUPPET remains firm in its stance that more needs to be done, particularly in the area of teacher promotions.

Misori pointed out that the discussions are still in progress, with the TSC actively seeking funds to promote teachers who have been serving in acting capacities without proper remuneration.

Macharia acknowledged that the CBA is a complex document with multiple facets that need to be addressed.

She assured all stakeholders that the TSC is committed to continuing the dialogue with the unions, with the aim of fully implementing the agreement.

