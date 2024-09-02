History, roles and difference between teachers' unions KNUT & KUPPET

In Kenya's education sector, teachers are represented by two major unions: the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT).

Both unions play crucial roles in advocating for teachers' rights and improving the education system.

However, they cater to different segments of the teaching workforce although they have almost similar roles.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT)

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) was established in 1957, making it the oldest and one of the most influential teachers' unions in Kenya.

KNUT primarily represents teachers in primary schools, where it has been a steadfast advocate for their rights, focusing on salary negotiations, improving working conditions, job promotions and securing benefits such as medical cover and retirement packages.

Over the years, KNUT has been instrumental in shaping the education landscape in Kenya.

Its influence has extended beyond salary negotiations to include pushing for reforms in the education sector, advocating for the implementation of favourable policies, and ensuring that primary school teachers are recognised for their vital role in the nation’s development.

However, KNUT has faced challenges, particularly in recent years, as the government has sought to reform the education sector and introduce new policies that sometimes clash with the union’s interests.

Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET)

In contrast to KNUT, the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) focuses on the needs of teachers in secondary schools and other post-primary institutions.

Founded much later in 1998, KUPPET emerged out of a necessity to address the specific concerns of graduate teachers who felt underrepresented by existing unions.

KUPPET's formation was driven by the need to address disparities in employment status, particularly the fact that teachers were often placed in lower job groups compared to their peers in other professions.

This inequality sparked the desire for a separate union that would champion the rights of post-primary educators.

Since its inception, KUPPET has been dedicated to improving the working conditions, remuneration, and professional development of its members.

The union has been actively involved in negotiations with the government to secure better pay and conditions for secondary school teachers, while also promoting continuous professional development to enhance teaching standards in post-primary education.

Comparative overview

Both KNUT and KUPPET share the common goal of enhancing the welfare of teachers in Kenya, but they serve different segments of the education system.

KNUT's primary focus is on primary school teachers, while KUPPET represents those in secondary schools and other post-primary institutions.

This division allows each union to concentrate on the specific challenges and opportunities within their respective domains.

A secondary school teacher in class

While KNUT has the advantage of a long history and a broad membership base, KUPPET has rapidly gained influence by addressing the needs of a growing number of graduate teachers in the secondary education sector.