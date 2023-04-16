Jeff Mwathi's grandma claims he died in ritual to make his killer a star like Samidoh

In an interview on Nakuru Today YouTube Chanel, the grieving grandmother noted that shortly after Jeff’s death, one of the persons of interest in the matter posted a photoshopped image of Samidoh with the head showing his face.

"Anajua Samidoh ni uncle ya Jeff na kwa nini ile picha aliweka 22 (February22) ya Samidoh mbaka hivi pande yote ni Samidoh na juu ameweka ni yeye. Si anasema sababu alitoa sacrifice mtoto wa kina Samidoh sasa naye atakua star, si ndo anonyesha? Kwani mtu mjinga haoni kabisa You are aware that Samido is Jeff’s uncle, so why did he put up a photoshopped image of Samidoh? Is he not insinuating that he will also be a star after sacrificing Samidoh’s kin?" She said.

Without substantiating her claims, Jeff’s grandmother alleged that the killers took photos of the deceased covered in a black cloth and circulated the same to certain individuals before the body was thrown down.

"Sijui unaona kwa footage ya CCTV venye hio maneno walimfanyia. Na ata kabla hio mtoto arushwe chini picha yake niliona wamemuua amelalishwa pahali wamefunga na kitu nyeusi hivi. Si alimpiga picha na akatumia several people. Sahio bado hawajamrusha chini," she said.

Jeff Mwathi's grandmother added that she has appealed to the deceased to haunt his killers until they confess, noting that his ghost should appear to the killer everywhere.

"Ata juzi nliskia ati anataka kuingia kwa ndege aende nkaambia watoto wangu muachane na yeye. Anatoroka mikononi mwa sheria lakini hajatoroka mikononi mwa Mungu. Kila pahali ataenda damu ya Jeff itakua ikimfwata ata sahi naomba hivyo. Ataendanga tu kwa njia anaona Jeff. Naambianga Jeff asilale. Amuulizange ulinuulia nini, uliniua kwa nini. Akienda kunywa chai anaona ni damu ya Jeff. Akienda kuoga anaona ni damu ya Jeff. Kila pahali penye atakua akienda naombanga tu Mungu akue akikutana tu na Jeff," she said.

She expressed hope that justice will finally be served with the killer being extracted from the society.

"Ningeomba huyo mtu atolewe kabisa kwa community aende afungwe sababu kitu ya kupanga kuua mtu ndo utajirike? Binadamu ni nani kwa wewe? Kwani moyo ya binadamu inatokanga pesa ngapi?" She asked.