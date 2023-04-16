The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Jeff Mwathi's grandma claims he died in ritual to make his killer a star like Samidoh

Charles Ouma

Jeff Mwathi’s grandmother claimed that she saw photos of Jeff’s body covered in a black cloth as part of the ritual

A collage image of Jeff Mwathi, DJ Fatxo and the deceased’s grandmother
A collage image of Jeff Mwathi, DJ Fatxo and the deceased’s grandmother

Jeff Mwathi’s grandmother has alleged that her grandson who met his death after reportedly falling from Kikuyu singer DJ Fatxo's 10th-floor apartment in Kasarani was actually killed a sacrifice in a ritual that was to make his alleged killer a big star like the deceased's uncle, Samidoh.

Recommended articles

In an interview on Nakuru Today YouTube Chanel, the grieving grandmother noted that shortly after Jeff’s death, one of the persons of interest in the matter posted a photoshopped image of Samidoh with the head showing his face.

"Anajua Samidoh ni uncle ya Jeff na kwa nini ile picha aliweka 22 (February22) ya Samidoh mbaka hivi pande yote ni Samidoh na juu ameweka ni yeye. Si anasema sababu alitoa sacrifice mtoto wa kina Samidoh sasa naye atakua star, si ndo anonyesha? Kwani mtu mjinga haoni kabisa You are aware that Samido is Jeff’s uncle, so why did he put up a photoshopped image of Samidoh? Is he not insinuating that he will also be a star after sacrificing Samidoh’s kin?" She said.

Without substantiating her claims, Jeff’s grandmother alleged that the killers took photos of the deceased covered in a black cloth and circulated the same to certain individuals before the body was thrown down.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Sijui unaona kwa footage ya CCTV venye hio maneno walimfanyia. Na ata kabla hio mtoto arushwe chini picha yake niliona wamemuua amelalishwa pahali wamefunga na kitu nyeusi hivi. Si alimpiga picha na akatumia several people. Sahio bado hawajamrusha chini," she said.

READ: Jeff Mwathi death probe: IG Japheth Koome gives update, reveals next steps

Jeff Mwathi's grandmother added that she has appealed to the deceased to haunt his killers until they confess, noting that his ghost should appear to the killer everywhere.

Jeff Mwathi
Jeff Mwathi Pulse Live Kenya

"Ata juzi nliskia ati anataka kuingia kwa ndege aende nkaambia watoto wangu muachane na yeye. Anatoroka mikononi mwa sheria lakini hajatoroka mikononi mwa Mungu. Kila pahali ataenda damu ya Jeff itakua ikimfwata ata sahi naomba hivyo. Ataendanga tu kwa njia anaona Jeff. Naambianga Jeff asilale. Amuulizange ulinuulia nini, uliniua kwa nini. Akienda kunywa chai anaona ni damu ya Jeff. Akienda kuoga anaona ni damu ya Jeff. Kila pahali penye atakua akienda naombanga tu Mungu akue akikutana tu na Jeff," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She expressed hope that justice will finally be served with the killer being extracted from the society.

"Ningeomba huyo mtu atolewe kabisa kwa community aende afungwe sababu kitu ya kupanga kuua mtu ndo utajirike? Binadamu ni nani kwa wewe? Kwani moyo ya binadamu inatokanga pesa ngapi?" She asked.

READ: Jeff Mwathi: DJ Fatxo’s girlfriend breaks silence with Bible verse after DCI’s update

Mwathi died on February 22, 2023, after falling from Kikuyu singer DJ Fatxo's 10th-floor apartment in Kasarani with the DJ distancing himself from his death and cooperating with detectives who are investigating the matter.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

11 dead, several injured as bus full of mourners rolls in tragic accident

11 dead, several injured as bus full of mourners rolls in tragic accident

Jeff Mwathi's grandma claims he died in ritual to make his killer a star like Samidoh

Jeff Mwathi's grandma claims he died in ritual to make his killer a star like Samidoh

Kenya reacts to conflict in Sudan, offers to mediate conflicting parties

Kenya reacts to conflict in Sudan, offers to mediate conflicting parties

2 changes made by CS Machogu during visit to Western Kenya

2 changes made by CS Machogu during visit to Western Kenya

Gachagua gives directive to police boss in response to Raila's letter to ICC

Gachagua gives directive to police boss in response to Raila's letter to ICC

Dennis Okari puts Artcaffe on the spot after being served “oily rotten eggs

Dennis Okari puts Artcaffe on the spot after being served “oily rotten eggs"

Noordin Haji's special role in Ruto-Raila truce that halted Azimio protests

Noordin Haji's special role in Ruto-Raila truce that halted Azimio protests

Ministry of Health addresses outbreak of unknown disease in Mukumu Girls High Sch

Ministry of Health addresses outbreak of unknown disease in Mukumu Girls High Sch

Salt manufacturer announces increase in prices

Salt manufacturer announces increase in prices

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of before and after photos of a Toyota Prado that was restored after being involved in an accident

KOT divided over restoration of Toyota Prado that was involved in accident [Photos]

File image of DJ Fatxo with Gathoni Waruguru

Jeff Mwathi: DJ Fatxo’s girlfriend breaks silence with Bible verse after DCI’s update

President William Ruto meets with UN Deputy Sec Gen Amina Mohammed at State House in October 2022

UN boss admits to not trusting Ruto in leaked US military documents

Dennis Okari

Dennis Okari puts Artcaffe on the spot after being served “oily rotten eggs"