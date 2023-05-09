The sports category has moved to a new website.

Jeff Mwathi's parents reject DCI report after 4 glaring issues

Denis Mwangi

4 issues that made Jeff Mwathi's parents reject DCI's report on the cause of his death

Jeff Mwathi's parents Ann Mwathi and Peter Ngugi during a poress breifing at their home in Likia, Njoro sub-county in Nakuru County on May 8, 2023
Jeff Mwathi's parents Ann Mwathi and Peter Ngugi during a poress breifing at their home in Likia, Njoro sub-county in Nakuru County on May 8, 2023

The family of Jeff Mwathi, an interior designer who died mysteriously on February 23, expressed their dissatisfaction with the investigation report that was recently revealed to them by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Speaking to the media on Monday, May 8, the family said that the DCI had shared a verbal report on the probe, indicating that their son died by suicide.

The family poked holes into the report, saying the next cause of action is to urge the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji to charged those involved in the death.

Jeff Mwathi's mother Ann Mwathi
Jeff Mwathi's mother Ann Mwathi Pulse Live Kenya
The family said that they were summoned to the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road and appraised on the contents of the report.

According to Mwathi’s kin, the investigation report left them with more questions than answers.

They highlighted the manner in which investigations were carried out and contradicting information.

Autopsy report

According to Jeff’s mother Anne Mwathi, the detectives said they were unable to give them a report on the exhumation, accusing the family of trusting the media more than the investigators.

They told us the report complied after exhumation would be out after three days, but because of the media, they were not able to call us because it appeared we trusted the media more than them.

I just want my child to get justice. Is there anyone who is above the law?” she wondered.

Alleged evidence tampering

The family alleged that the persons on interest in the probe were allowed to tamper with the evidence at DJ Fatxo's house where Jeff was last seen alive.

When Jeff died, the detectives delayed in taking charge of the alleged scene of crime. Why did the government not secure that place?” Jeff's father Peter Ngugi said.

Jeff Mwathi's father Peter Ngugi
Jeff Mwathi's father Peter Ngugi Jeff Mwathi's father Peter Ngugi Pulse Live Kenya

Inconsistent statements

The family members also claimed that the statements recorded by the persons of interests were not consistent with the events of that fateful day.

Jeff’s kin were not convinced by information on the police report that claimed that the persons on interest were not in the house when the falling body was captured by CCTV footage.

Stained pillow

They also questioned why the police concluded that the pillow in the house was discloured by sweat, alleging that detectives did not do a forensic probe to rule out whether it was blood.

