The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gachagua cautions Ruto as Pastor Rigathi reacts to abolishment of funding for her office

Charles Ouma

Viongozi wengine wa Kenya Kwanza wamekuwa na kiburi. Wakifungua mdomo, watu wanakasirikia - DP Gachagua

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi and DP Rigathi Gachagua at Kiamariga PEFA Church in Mathira Constituency on Sunday.
Pastor Dorcas Rigathi and DP Rigathi Gachagua at Kiamariga PEFA Church in Mathira Constituency on Sunday.

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has given the way forward for projects implemented by her office after the abolishment of funding to her office as The Spouse of Deputy President.

Recommended articles

The Spouse of the Deputy President asserted that despite the development, she will not relent on the initiatives that are currently being implemented by her office.

READ: Extra money Musalia Mudavadi earns as Prime CS

Speaking during a church service in Nyeri on Sunday, the Spouse of the Deputy President noted that she will continue with her advocacy for the boychild, noting that this is a course close to her heart having embarked on the same even before gaining prominence.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The nation has said that they do not want the second lady to have any budget and it is okay but I will not stop working with the boychild. That is a passion and a vision I have for the boychild.

"I cannot stop because I even started before I was in the office and I believe that you and I can be able to make it." Pastor Rigathi stated.

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi at Kiamariga PEFA Church in Mathira Constituency on Sunday.
Pastor Dorcas Rigathi at Kiamariga PEFA Church in Mathira Constituency on Sunday. Pastor Dorcas Rigathi at Kiamariga PEFA Church in Mathira Constituency on Sunday. Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking at the same event, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua castigated high-ranking officials at the Ministry of Interior Ministry who he accused of frustrating the war on illicit brew.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Where was Sakaja? Governor speaks after his name was linked to goon hiring scheme

“Anybody stopping that war or undermining it is setting the President and the government against the people. If you people at interior (Ministry) think that you want to interfere with this successful programme so as to undermine the Deputy President, you are effectively undermining President Ruto and his administration,” Gachagua remarked.

“I have never missed a single cabinet sitting, so there is no decision that has been made by the cabinet to stop war against illicit brew,” he added.

DP Rigathi Gachagua at Kiamariga PEFA Church in Mathira Constituency on Sunday.
DP Rigathi Gachagua at Kiamariga PEFA Church in Mathira Constituency on Sunday. DP Rigathi Gachagua at Kiamariga PEFA Church in Mathira Constituency on Sunday. Pulse Live Kenya

He further warned Ruto of ‘overzealous officers' at Harambee House and some arrogant leaders who may cost him dearly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. President, if you allow overzealous officers at Harambee house, with a political scheme, to interfere with this war against illicit brew, those officers will set you up against the people.”

“I heard that our local MP has directed security officers in Karatina, purportedly on orders from above to re-open bars. An MP cannot instruct security officers, if security officers from this region are taking instructions from an MP, we shall discipline them,” Gachagua told congregants at Kiamariga PEFA Church in Mathira Constituency on Sunday.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Moses Kuria trolls Gachagua after he warned Ruto of sabotage & arrogant leaders

Moses Kuria trolls Gachagua after he warned Ruto of sabotage & arrogant leaders

Gachagua cautions Ruto as Pastor Rigathi reacts to abolishment of funding for her office

Gachagua cautions Ruto as Pastor Rigathi reacts to abolishment of funding for her office

Kenyans killed during demos honoured at Shujaa Memorial Concert as stars dazzle at Uhuru Park

Kenyans killed during demos honoured at Shujaa Memorial Concert as stars dazzle at Uhuru Park

Kenyans react as Karen Nyamu goes after LSK President Faith Odhiambo

Kenyans react as Karen Nyamu goes after LSK President Faith Odhiambo

Eric Latiff: Why interviews with Ruto stand out from previous presidents

Eric Latiff: Why interviews with Ruto stand out from previous presidents

Ruto appoints Wajackoyah’s 2022 running mate Justina Wamae to state job

Ruto appoints Wajackoyah’s 2022 running mate Justina Wamae to state job

Haiti requests for more Kenyan Police Officers as Barbecue lays down arms for dialogue

Haiti requests for more Kenyan Police Officers as Barbecue lays down arms for dialogue

4 dead, scores injured in grisly road accident involving 3 vehicles

4 dead, scores injured in grisly road accident involving 3 vehicles

Why police seized Kennedy Onyango's body during his funeral

Why police seized Kennedy Onyango's body during his funeral

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Millicent Omanga explains source of funds for her luxurious lifestyle amid scrutiny

Millicent Omanga explains source of funds for her luxurious lifestyle amid scrutiny

Ruto critic & former MP Alfred Keter missing, video of his abduction surfaces

Ruto critic & former MP Alfred Keter missing, video of his abduction in Nairobi surfaces

How protestor fooled the world that he was smoking teargas

How Kenyan fooled the world that he was smoking teargas during protest

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi (X)

Oscar Sudi announces break amid Sh20M donation controversy