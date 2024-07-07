Gachagua cautions Ruto as Pastor Rigathi reacts to abolishment of funding for her office

The Spouse of the Deputy President asserted that despite the development, she will not relent on the initiatives that are currently being implemented by her office.

Speaking during a church service in Nyeri on Sunday, the Spouse of the Deputy President noted that she will continue with her advocacy for the boychild, noting that this is a course close to her heart having embarked on the same even before gaining prominence.

"The nation has said that they do not want the second lady to have any budget and it is okay but I will not stop working with the boychild. That is a passion and a vision I have for the boychild.

"I cannot stop because I even started before I was in the office and I believe that you and I can be able to make it." Pastor Rigathi stated.

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi at Kiamariga PEFA Church in Mathira Constituency on Sunday. Pulse Live Kenya

DP Gachagua cautions Ruto, alleges sabotage

Speaking at the same event, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua castigated high-ranking officials at the Ministry of Interior Ministry who he accused of frustrating the war on illicit brew.

“Anybody stopping that war or undermining it is setting the President and the government against the people. If you people at interior (Ministry) think that you want to interfere with this successful programme so as to undermine the Deputy President, you are effectively undermining President Ruto and his administration,” Gachagua remarked.

“I have never missed a single cabinet sitting, so there is no decision that has been made by the cabinet to stop war against illicit brew,” he added.

DP Rigathi Gachagua at Kiamariga PEFA Church in Mathira Constituency on Sunday. Pulse Live Kenya

He further warned Ruto of ‘overzealous officers' at Harambee House and some arrogant leaders who may cost him dearly.

“Mr. President, if you allow overzealous officers at Harambee house, with a political scheme, to interfere with this war against illicit brew, those officers will set you up against the people.”