DP Gachagua confirms government will fulfill 3 requests made by Magoha’s family

Speaking when he visited the former CS’s family, Gachagua explained that the body of the CS will be airlifted to his rural home in Siaya by a military chopper provided by the government as per the family’s request.

The process of airlifting the body will be overseen Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) on the Friday preceding his burial on Saturday.

"The family did request that the Government help airlift the body and we have agreed and the Kenya Defence Forces will provide a military helicopter to take the body home together with members of the family on the Friday preceding the Saturday burial” Gachagua announced when he visited Magoha's family at their Lavington on Saturday, January 28.

Pulse Live Kenya

The government will also support the family financially, following a request made for funds to give Magaha a befitting sendoff.

"Again, the family requested that we help in providing the tentage, chairs and all that goes with it to cater for thousands of mourners on that particular day. That request has acceded and the CS Interior has been properly guided.

"Over and above, our department of special programs will also provide food for the family and the mourners and in addition, we have also instructed that we provide food to all the residents of Gem," added the DP.

A team of high-ranking government officials has been assembled to provide key linkage between the government and the deceased’s family.

Pulse Live Kenya

The team is composed of Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo and Information Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo.

"We have dedicated three senior government officials to work with your family that is CS Owalo (Eliud), PS Raymond Omollo, and the Chief of Staff in my office. We have done that deliberately because they are your sons," Gachagua stated, adding that the government is ready to help with any request made by the former CS’s family.