The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gachagua addresses Maina Njenga amid fears of Mungiki resurgence

Amos Robi

Maina Njenga was recently arrested for allegedly being linked to weapons and drugs seized at a home believed to be his

Deputy President Rigathi Gachaguav speaking in a past rally
Deputy President Rigathi Gachaguav speaking in a past rally

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued a stern warning to former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga cautioning him against any attempts to revive the notorious sect.

Recommended articles

Speaking at a church service held at AIPCA Town Cathedral Thika, Kiambu County, on Sunday, May 28, Gachagua made it clear that the government would utilize all available resources to prevent the resurgence of the vicious gang.

He specifically singled out Njenga, accusing him of manipulating the youth to enrich himself through their operations. Gachagua referenced the extravagant lifestyle of Njenga, highlighting the nine luxurious mansions he allegedly built across the country.

"It is a few people taking advantage of young people. That sect leader is whereby the money was being collected and take all the money to him. As we speak today, he has nine posh homes, in Lavington, Kitengela, Nyahururu," the deputy president stated.

ADVERTISEMENT
DP Rigathi Gachagua during the burial of freedom fighter Mukami Kimathi
DP Rigathi Gachagua during the burial of freedom fighter Mukami Kimathi DP Rigathi Gachagua during the burial of freedom fighter Mukami Kimathi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Maina Njenga's Biography: Education, Mungiki, politics, family & networth

Gachagua directed a message to the young people, urging them not to be misled into engaging in such activities as the government would not tolerate it. He emphasized the seriousness of the government's response.

The Deputy President called upon parents, church leaders, and elders to play their part in guiding the youth of Mt Kenya to ensure they do not get involved with the sect. He acknowledged the concerns raised about the gang's revival and assured the public that the government would not allow the criminal group to resurface.

"I appeal to church leaders and elders, please talk to our children. That person reviving that gang is setting our children to be killed. Since the government will not allow it, I want to ask parents to talk to their children not to allow them to be misused for trouble," Gachagua stated.

ADVERTISEMENT
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting with leaders and security bosses from Mt Kenya region
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting with leaders and security bosses from Mt Kenya region Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting with leaders and security bosses from Mt Kenya region Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Drama in Nakuru court as Maina Njenga's lawyer clashes with police

In a direct challenge to the organizers behind the sect, Gachagua questioned why they couldn't involve their own children instead of exploiting the youth.

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi echoed Gachagua's sentiments and urged parents to ensure their children stay away from the sect.

The former Mungiki leader was on Wednesday, May 24 arraigned in a Nakuru court where a scaffle also ensued between his lawyer Ndegwa Njiru and the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a statement released by the DCI, Njenga was arrested in connection with the discovery of two firearms and a significant quantity of cannabis (bhang) at a residence linked to him.

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga
Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Police clash with Maina Njenga's supporters at DCI headquarters [Video]

The raid, conducted in Ngomongo village, Dundori ward, resulted in the arrest of eight suspects, aged between 37 and 54.

Alongside the suspects, they seized two firearms, including a homemade pistol capable of firing, and a Tokarev pistol with a defaced serial number.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Details of Russian Foreign Minister's trip to Kenya [Photos]

Details of Russian Foreign Minister's trip to Kenya [Photos]

MPs to consider the scraping of 2 corruption offences

MPs to consider the scraping of 2 corruption offences

Gachagua addresses Maina Njenga amid fears of Mungiki resurgence

Gachagua addresses Maina Njenga amid fears of Mungiki resurgence

Those with pay slips are lying to those without pay slips on housing fund - Ruto

Those with pay slips are lying to those without pay slips on housing fund - Ruto

Senator Khalwale silenced by crowd as he defends Ruto's proposal [Video]

Senator Khalwale silenced by crowd as he defends Ruto's proposal [Video]

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir’s mother succumbs to cancer in India

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir’s mother succumbs to cancer in India

Oscar Sudi's controversial reaction to UDA vice chairperson resignation

Oscar Sudi's controversial reaction to UDA vice chairperson resignation

ATPU seize holy water & handkerchiefs from pastor Ezekiel’s church

ATPU seize holy water & handkerchiefs from pastor Ezekiel’s church

CS Kuria reveals number of Kenyans already contributing to the proposed housing fund

CS Kuria reveals number of Kenyans already contributing to the proposed housing fund

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIS headquarters in Nairobi

How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023

PS Esther Ngero quits after Ruto reshuffle

Charles Hinga

Why must you tax Kenyans? - PS dismissed from MPs meeting over 3% housing levy

Marc De Mesel,

Boyfriend's blunder costs Kenyan girl Sh102 million