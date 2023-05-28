Gachagua addresses Maina Njenga amid fears of Mungiki resurgence

Speaking at a church service held at AIPCA Town Cathedral Thika, Kiambu County, on Sunday, May 28, Gachagua made it clear that the government would utilize all available resources to prevent the resurgence of the vicious gang.

He specifically singled out Njenga, accusing him of manipulating the youth to enrich himself through their operations. Gachagua referenced the extravagant lifestyle of Njenga, highlighting the nine luxurious mansions he allegedly built across the country.

"It is a few people taking advantage of young people. That sect leader is whereby the money was being collected and take all the money to him. As we speak today, he has nine posh homes, in Lavington, Kitengela, Nyahururu," the deputy president stated.

DP Rigathi Gachagua during the burial of freedom fighter Mukami Kimathi Pulse Live Kenya

Gachagua directed a message to the young people, urging them not to be misled into engaging in such activities as the government would not tolerate it. He emphasized the seriousness of the government's response.

The Deputy President called upon parents, church leaders, and elders to play their part in guiding the youth of Mt Kenya to ensure they do not get involved with the sect. He acknowledged the concerns raised about the gang's revival and assured the public that the government would not allow the criminal group to resurface.

"I appeal to church leaders and elders, please talk to our children. That person reviving that gang is setting our children to be killed. Since the government will not allow it, I want to ask parents to talk to their children not to allow them to be misused for trouble," Gachagua stated.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting with leaders and security bosses from Mt Kenya region Pulse Live Kenya

In a direct challenge to the organizers behind the sect, Gachagua questioned why they couldn't involve their own children instead of exploiting the youth.

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi echoed Gachagua's sentiments and urged parents to ensure their children stay away from the sect.

The former Mungiki leader was on Wednesday, May 24 arraigned in a Nakuru court where a scaffle also ensued between his lawyer Ndegwa Njiru and the police.

According to a statement released by the DCI, Njenga was arrested in connection with the discovery of two firearms and a significant quantity of cannabis (bhang) at a residence linked to him.

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga Pulse Live Kenya

The raid, conducted in Ngomongo village, Dundori ward, resulted in the arrest of eight suspects, aged between 37 and 54.