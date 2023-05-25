The sports category has moved to a new website.

Police clash with Maina Njenga's supporters at DCI headquarters [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Maina Njenga's supporters blocked the DCI headquarters demanding his release

Ex-Mungiki leader Maina Njenga's supporters outside DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road on Thursday, May 25, 2023
Ex-Mungiki leader Maina Njenga's supporters outside DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road on Thursday, May 25, 2023

Police were forced to lob teargas to disperse ex-Mungiki leader Maina Njenga's supporters outside DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road on Thursday, May 25.

Njenga’s supporters gathered outside the DCK Headquarters to protest his arrest and prosecution.

Azimio leaders among them Martha Karua, Jeremiah Kioni, Mwangi wa Iria were also at the DCI headquarters and accused police of politicising Njenga’s arrest.

The supporters who were chanting songs and slogan also demanded his release.

The former Mungiki leader was on Wednesday May 24 arraigned in a Nakuru court where a scaffle also ensued between his lawyer Ndegwa Njiru and the police.

According to a statement released by the DCI, Njenga was arrested in connection with the discovery of two firearms and a significant quantity of cannabis (bhang) at a residence linked to him.

The raid, conducted in Ngomongo village, Dundori ward, resulted in the arrest of eight suspects, aged between 37 and 54.

Alongside the suspects, they seized two firearms, including a homemade pistol capable of firing, and a Tokarev pistol with a defaced serial number.

Furthermore, over 90 rolls of bhang were recovered, indicating potential drug trafficking activities.

The investigation has since shifted its focus to Maina Njenga, who is believed to have connections to the raided property.

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga in a Nakuru court on May 24, 2023
Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga in a Nakuru court on May 24, 2023 Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking on May 12, about the raid at his homes in Nairobi, Nakuru and Laikipia, he accused the police of intimidation.

"I was informed of the raids by my workers. They said they (police) were looking for me," he said.

Njenga said that the raids were connected with the funeral of the late Mukami Kimathi, with police at the time suspecting that he was planning to disrupt the funeral.

