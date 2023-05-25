Police clash with Maina Njenga's supporters at DCI headquarters [Video]

Njenga’s supporters gathered outside the DCK Headquarters to protest his arrest and prosecution.

Azimio leaders among them Martha Karua, Jeremiah Kioni, Mwangi wa Iria were also at the DCI headquarters and accused police of politicising Njenga’s arrest.

The supporters who were chanting songs and slogan also demanded his release.

The former Mungiki leader was on Wednesday May 24 arraigned in a Nakuru court where a scaffle also ensued between his lawyer Ndegwa Njiru and the police.

According to a statement released by the DCI, Njenga was arrested in connection with the discovery of two firearms and a significant quantity of cannabis (bhang) at a residence linked to him.

The raid, conducted in Ngomongo village, Dundori ward, resulted in the arrest of eight suspects, aged between 37 and 54.

Alongside the suspects, they seized two firearms, including a homemade pistol capable of firing, and a Tokarev pistol with a defaced serial number.

Furthermore, over 90 rolls of bhang were recovered, indicating potential drug trafficking activities.

The investigation has since shifted its focus to Maina Njenga, who is believed to have connections to the raided property.

Speaking on May 12, about the raid at his homes in Nairobi, Nakuru and Laikipia, he accused the police of intimidation.

"I was informed of the raids by my workers. They said they (police) were looking for me," he said.

